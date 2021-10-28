tini Pavilion / tini + delavegacanolasso

+ 20

Pavilion • Madrid, Spain Architects: delavegacanolasso, tini

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 52 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Imagen Subliminal

Construction: tini

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On one-half garage on the other showroom, a space which is living room and gallery at the same time. The tini pavilion is created to contain a 1948 Porsche 356, and a 1959 Austin Healey 3000, as well as a seating area with a minibar. It aims to be, not a garage or a container, but a stage box. A stage box was created out of two totally prefabricated modules, transported separately by road, and assembled on-site creating a single, unique space. A black “curtain” encases the space which is lit by two spotlights.

Its main façade is a 9-meter (29.5 feet) lattice that hints the viewer of the pavilion’s content while filtering the light, and allowing for ventilation. The façade opens completely, merging the garden and the pavilion together. The️ pavilion starts from two corten steel tini modules to occupy the exact place left by the 6 large existing linden trees. The rear corten facade in its natural color is like a rock in the garden, opaque and heavy while the interior is delicate, a continuous black surface that wants to disappear.

The result is a simple and elegant pavilion, boisterous on the outside while scenic on the inside.