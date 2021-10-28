Casa F133 / 0studio Arquitectura

+ 20

Design Team: Daniel Diosdado, Ramón padilla, Paulinas Salinas, Diego González

City: Guadalajara

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Under the premise of achieving an integral connection with the ravine attached to the site, house F133 sits on the property as a large block.

The block, in turn, is sectioned by two solid stone axes which modulate the entire internal space and generate transitions of various scales throughout the journey inside and outside of the house.

House F133 applies the naturalness of materials, as they change according to the passage of time and the shifts in the climate. They add a story to the play of bodies and voids that is linked to the immediate context of the site, thanks to the opening of all the fronts of the house, creating different atmospheres and visuals that the user obtains according to the selected area.