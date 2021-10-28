We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Casa F133 / 0studio Arquitectura

Casa F133 / 0studio Arquitectura

Casa F133 / 0studio Arquitectura

© Lorena Darquea

Guadalajara, Mexico
  Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Lorena Darquea
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ARCOMEX, Friessen, Subsuelo, Technolite, Trimble Navigation
  Lead Architects: Miguel Ángel Delgado, Juan Antonio Corcuera
  Engineering: Palomar Estructuras
© Lorena Darquea
Text description provided by the architects. Under the premise of achieving an integral connection with the ravine attached to the site, house F133 sits on the property as a large block.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
The block, in turn, is sectioned by two solid stone axes which modulate the entire internal space and generate transitions of various scales throughout the journey inside and outside of the house.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Ground Floor
Top Floor
© Lorena Darquea
House F133 applies the naturalness of materials, as they change according to the passage of time and the shifts in the climate. They add a story to the play of bodies and voids that is linked to the immediate context of the site, thanks to the opening of all the fronts of the house, creating different atmospheres and visuals that the user obtains according to the selected area.

© Lorena Darquea
