We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Finland
  5. Lucia Smart Cabin / Pirinen Salo Oy

Lucia Smart Cabin / Pirinen Salo Oy

Save this project
Lucia Smart Cabin / Pirinen Salo Oy
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin© Marc Goodwin© Marc Goodwin© Marc Goodwin+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Inari, Finland
  • Architects: Pirinen Salo Oy
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  24
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marc Goodwin
  • Lead Architects: Teemu Pirinen, Lauri Salo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Text description provided by the architects. Lucia Smart is a glass and steel space unit designed for Finnish glass construction company Savon Lasituote Oy. It can be used as an accommodation or workspace with amazing views of its surroundings and to the sky. The unit is delivered ready to use to the plot where it is installed on foundations built according to the manufacturer's instructions and connected to infrastructure. 

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The mirror-like all-glass exterior is interrupted only by black seams of the sg-glazing system and by the black steel ribbon of the floor. The extensive amount of mirroring glass surface on the exterior blends the unit powerfully to its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The most important element in the interior is naturally the surrounding landscape and the sky. The triangular shape of the steel structures is oriented according to the optimal viewpoint inside the unit to allow the maximal view to the exterior with minimum obstruction.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The uniform use of surface color and material on the interior surfaces elevates the surrounding landscape as its counterpart. The lighting is integrated into the triangular steel beam structure. It uses glass surfaces as reflective surfaces and allows the space very interesting multidimensionality.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Inari, Finland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pirinen Salo Oy
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesFinland
Cite: "Lucia Smart Cabin / Pirinen Salo Oy" 21 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970582/lucia-smart-cabin-pirinen-salo-oy> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream