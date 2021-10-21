We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. "I'm Convinced that Good Architecture Creates the Good Life": In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

"I'm Convinced that Good Architecture Creates the Good Life": In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

Save this article
"I'm Convinced that Good Architecture Creates the Good Life": In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

"Architecture encompassed my interest in reality and societal issues," says architect Dorte Mandrup, in an extensive conversation with Louisiana Channel, in which the founder and creative director of Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter reflects on formative years and the values of her architecture practice. Four years in the making, the film takes viewers on a journey through Dorte Mandrup's architecture, with compelling footage telling the story of designs such as the Ilulissat Icefjord Centre, Jaegersborg Water tower, or Ama'r Children's Culture House. Through the portrait film, the architect touches on numerous topics such as sustainability and climate change, the relationship of the built environment with the landscape, and as well as the profession itself and its present transformations and challenges.

Headquarters, meeting facilities and offices. Image © Adam MørkThe Exile Museum. Image Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup ArkitekterWadden Sea Centre. Image © Adam MørkIlulissat Icefjord Centre. Image © Adam Mørk+ 7

Save this picture!
Ilulissat Icefjord Centre. Image © Adam Mørk
Ilulissat Icefjord Centre. Image © Adam Mørk

From Greenland's landscapes to the urban environment of Copenhagen and the model workshop of Dorte Mnasdrup Arktekter, Louisiana Channel's latest film is a journey through space and time building to an extensive exploration of Mandrup's work and design process. Throughout the various interviews, the architect talks about her admiration for the work of Henning Larsen, as well as the challenges of pushing for architectural quality when the profession is perceived less in terms of added social value and more as a judge of style. At the same time, Mandrup details her interest in adaptive reuse and design of children spaces while she expresses her view of architecture as a sensory experience and a means of communication.

Save this picture!
Wadden Sea Centre. Image © Adam Mørk
Wadden Sea Centre. Image © Adam Mørk

"I think it took me a long time to realize that the knowledge you have that isn't articulated with words is as important as the written or spoken argument. There is a path to us, a form of communication that doesn't involve words. So acknowledging that there exists a different kind of knowledge and a different argument was a huge relief to me." -Dorte Mandrup

Related Article

“With Distance in Time, We Are Able to See in a Different Light”: In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

Dorte Mandrup founded the eponymous practice in 1999, and the Copenhagen-based studio is now known for creating contextually relevant spaces that foster social interaction across multiple scales and programs. Mandrup is the recipient of numerous accolades, having been named Architect of the Year at ICONIC Awards 2021, Chairwoman of Mies van der Rohe Award in 2019 and a Member of the RIBA Honours Committee in 2021.

Save this picture!
Headquarters, meeting facilities and offices. Image © Adam Mørk
Headquarters, meeting facilities and offices. Image © Adam Mørk

To see more architecture videos, check ArchDaily's full coverage of Louisiana Channel's series of interviews.

News Via Louisiana Channel.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. ""I'm Convinced that Good Architecture Creates the Good Life": In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup" 21 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970580/im-convinced-that-good-architecture-creates-the-good-life-in-conversation-with-dorte-mandrup> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream