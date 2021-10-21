We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Mehr Project / Pooya Tarh Shahr

Mehr Project / Pooya Tarh Shahr

Save this project
Mehr Project / Pooya Tarh Shahr
Save this picture!
© Navid Atrvash
© Navid Atrvash

© Navid Atrvash© Navid Atrvash© Navid Atrvash© Navid Atrvash+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Shiraz, Iran
  • Architects: Pooya Tarh Shahr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Navid Atrvash
  • Lead Architects: Ara Aliabadi, Arash Aliabadi
  • Design Team:Nazanin Mojahed, Mahoush Nazari, Mahsa Hosseini, Reza Katebi, Mahsa Mohamadpoor
  • City:Shiraz
  • Country:Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Navid Atrvash
© Navid Atrvash

Text description provided by the architects. To clarify the guidelines, the project is a residential apartment not so huge including four residential floors and a parking area on the lowest floor. The project site is located in an alley approximately in the middle of Ghasrodasht St.  Shiraz, Iran. The primary intention of the project was to construct a private residential area for the employer himself rather than making a financial profit. This, in fact, implied that we would not have been faced with a project solely with a business target on the horizon. 

Save this picture!
© Navid Atrvash
© Navid Atrvash

The project started in 2017 and replaced the old home of the employer who had been living in it for twenty years. We were supposed to change its function from a standalone house to an apartment. The employer’s personal interest was to perfect the landscape by extending the green areas to the stony entrance wall that has created fluidity for every space of the yard and various views for each house from different angles as the maximum opening areas have caused a unique ambiance and a perfect visual connection to the designed landscape.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Navid Atrvash
© Navid Atrvash

Moreover, different types of plans in the façade of the building and the influence of inner spaces cause geometric variety in the outer cortex of the building. This varies with different types of the opening could fade away the arbitrary line of the floors in the façade and create an integrated elevation. Therefore, the south façade has been designed to integrate the external view and internal residential character. 

Save this picture!
© Navid Atrvash
© Navid Atrvash

As the south sunlight is the best light, we have made sure to seek the maximum light and air circulation. To create an impressive elevation, the window’s depth and wood louver shutters have changed the façade from 2D into 3D. in this regard, the contrast and the distinctive materials adjacent to the windows shed light on these items for the viewers.

Save this picture!
© Navid Atrvash
© Navid Atrvash

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shiraz, Fars, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pooya Tarh Shahr
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Mehr Project / Pooya Tarh Shahr" 21 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970481/mehr-project-pooya-tarh-shahr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream