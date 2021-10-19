Endless Bookstore / Architectural Bureau A2M

+ 20

Architect: Ksenia Mumyatova

City: Moscow

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the bookstore in the Jewish Museum in Moscow introduces new bookshelves and an elegant copper counter into the brick constructivist space originally designed by Russian avant-garde architect Konstantin Melnikov in 1926. The new bookstore is capable of displaying more than 2000 book titles and various kinds of souvenirs and providing storage for 8000 books.

An 18-meter copper counter is central to the interior. This material enriches the visual aesthetics and blends well with industrial bricks and concrete. The counter seamlessly separates the shop from the exhibition, provides space to demonstrate books full face, and not from their backs, and has plenty of volume for storage inside.

The tabletop is transformed into an interactive display window, so one can showcase different items in its numerous cells and modules using endless scenarios for their presentation. The armchairs created by famous Jewish designer Ron Arad make the interior even more original and cozy. A new compact children’s area makes it interesting for younger visitors of the Museum to spend time among books as well.

The high 5-meter bookshelves in garage gates recreate the image of a classic library, are in tune with the strict geometry of window-frames and brickwork, and unambiguously signal about the space function – as soon as visitors enter the museum, they immediately, without any navigation hints, see where the bookshop is located.