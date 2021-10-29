We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. The Functionality and Versatility of Modular Sofas

The Functionality and Versatility of Modular Sofas

The word “furniture” derives from the Old French, forneture, which means the act of supplying, from fournir. But it is only in the English language that this word is used to refer to elements of the house such as chairs, tables, shelves, etc. French and other Romance languages, as well as German, use variants of the word meubles, which derives from the Latin mobilia, meaning "things that move." While the English spelling impels a meaning of utility, languages that take the Latin root “mobilia” bring to the word a sense of freedom and possibility. But furniture does not always carry this versatility and flexibility in its creation, and generally, staticity and monofunctionality better characterize the furniture we know. The Gregory seating system is an example of how furniture can provide functionality, but also combine beauty and flexibility.

Whether due to space restrictions or a diversification in the functions of housing and buildings, furniture design has increasingly taken into account versatility. Just like the ancient Chinese game Tangram, where seven flat polygons are combined to form infinite geometric possibilities, the use of modular and flexible furniture allows you to multiply the possibilities of a particular layout. Due to its ability to move, its ease of transformation or for assuming different functions in the same form, flexible furniture allows different options for spatial organization, remodeling layouts according to specific requirements and needs and optimizing internal spaces.

Designed by Antonio Citterio, the Gregory sofa by Flexform allows the assembly of elegant furniture adapted to the demands of each space. It expands modular options through several pieces, distinguished by their dimensions, which can be assembled in generously proportioned arrangements designed to provide a superior level of comfort and play a prominent role in the living room. The product's personality is evident in the austerity of the unique metal base which is softened by the warmth of the elegant cowhide finish on the exposed parts of the elastic web that supports the seat cushions.

In addition to the possibilities for combining parts, the metal frame and cast aluminum feet feature a variety of finishes that invite sophisticated color combinations with the bovine leather web, available in tobacco, dark brown, gray and black. Like the grosgrain piping seam stitching that outlines the soft cushions, this formal aesthetic solution harks back to the expertise that lies at the heart of the company's genetic legacy. Backrest cushions with goose feathers visibly improve comfort and promote proper ergonomics.

But what draws the most attention are precisely the different possibilities that each of the pieces allows. Each module can be used loosely in the environment or integrated with another to assume shapes that can be adjusted to the demands of each user or occasion and can be quickly undone and changed. It is furniture, from Latin, in its best form.

Learn more about the product in our Flexform catalog.

