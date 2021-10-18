We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Denmark
  5. KAB Makes a Home for Housing Headquarters / Henning Larsen

KAB Makes a Home for Housing Headquarters / Henning Larsen

Save this project
KAB Makes a Home for Housing Headquarters / Henning Larsen
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

© Poul Christensen© Poul Christensen© Laura Stamer© Laura Stamer+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
København, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Poul Christensen
© Poul Christensen

Text description provided by the architects. Henning Larsen’s latest, a 7,400m2 new headquarters for Copenhagen- based housing association KAB, is a building at a crossroads -literally and metaphorically. Located on the axis of two major streets in Copenhagen, between one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods and one of the city's oldest neighborhoods and one of its newest, the building bridges Danish office culture with home life. 

Save this picture!
© Poul Christensen
© Poul Christensen

A building for the moment. Like many cities across the world, Copenhagen is facing a housing crisis. Unlike many cities, however, where a complex web of speculative development and financial interests have shifted the view of housing from a place for living to an opportunity for investment, in Copenhagen the problem is simple: there are not enough places to live. 

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

When KAB, was founded in 1920, Copenhagen faced much the same problem it does today. As people flooded to the capital from the countryside, housing simply couldn’t keep pace. Housing associations like KAB were established to develop, build, rent and administrate properties – and to make sure that prices remained fair. Today, KAB manages nearly 64,000 units across Greater Copenhagen, housing approximately 120,000 residents (10% of the city’s population) with a quarter million more registered on waiting lists. 

The variety of services KAB provides, from the administrative to the development and investment focused to the more social/outreach-oriented, would make for a complex assignment in any new headquarters. But the challenge of KAB’s new headquarters runs even deeper – the building is representative of Denmark’s approach to collectivism, welfare, and the home itself.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer
Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

A home for housing. The architectural approach to KAB is a deceptively literal one, taking traditional elements of the home – the living room, the stairs, the garden, the kitchen – and applying them to the workplace. Things begin traditionally office-like: The ground level is open and airy, the large reception desk flanked by a plant-filled seating area behind which the office canteen nestles. It is once you make your way up the stairs that the feeling changes.

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

Within the atrium, nearly everything is clad in wood, giving the space a soft, ‘hyggelig’ feeling and adding scent and texture not often associated with the workplace. The slender stairs cut back and forth across the middle of the atrium, alighting on large community kitchens on each floor. 

Save this picture!
© Laura Stamer
© Laura Stamer

The western edge of the atrium is a wall of windows, behind which the main meeting rooms – outfitted to resemble rooms in a house – and office are located. This move marks the border between the private workplaces for KAB and the space that is accessible to the public, while also suggesting something a little more subtle. When you peek into the windows of the meeting rooms from the stairs, you are observing a household at work. 

Save this picture!
© Poul Christensen
© Poul Christensen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Enghavevej 81, 2450 København SV, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Henning Larsen
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsDenmark
Cite: "KAB Makes a Home for Housing Headquarters / Henning Larsen" 18 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970326/kab-makes-a-home-for-housing-headquarters-henning-larsen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream