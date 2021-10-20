Zapoteco ONCE13 Housing / HápticaLab

+ 18

Collaborators: Diego Garduño Pérez

Builder: Diego Garduño Pérez

City: Cholula

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a 170m2 site in Zerezotla, San Pedro Cholula Puebla. It houses four open-plan flats and a double-height loft with generous terraces, parking space, and roof gardens.

Zapoteco ONCE13 was born as an exercise to generate housing under the premise of a minimum living area. This space gets ordered through an interior element that organizes and dictates its inner function.

The fusion of architecture and furniture makes the flats an interactive space with the user. Day-to-day activities are distributed and organized by a piece of 9-meter built-in furniture. On the facade, the concrete body represents a terrace per floor. Therefore, those living here will get the feeling of both being inside and outside.

Zapoteco ONCE13 also presents an alternative to living away from the city and being immersed in a natural environment: powerful views of the Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl volcanoes, and the Zapotec Reserve.

Zapoteco ONCE13 celebrates and respects today's cities' industrial aspects using only the space and materials necessary. However, with minimalist features, this small residential building has all the essential things to live comfortably. Moreover, it opens the possibilities for users who seek to invest in a residence without the hassles and costs of building and maintaining a traditional home.