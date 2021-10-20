We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Zapoteco ONCE13 Housing / HápticaLab

Zapoteco ONCE13 Housing / HápticaLab

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Cholula, Mexico
  Architects: HápticaLab
  Area: 170
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Amy Bello
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Trimble
  Lead Architects: Mariana Pedrero Romo
© Amy Bello
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a 170m2 site in Zerezotla, San Pedro Cholula Puebla. It houses four open-plan flats and a double-height loft with generous terraces, parking space, and roof gardens.

© Amy Bello
Zapoteco ONCE13 was born as an exercise to generate housing under the premise of a minimum living area. This space gets ordered through an interior element that organizes and dictates its inner function.

© Amy Bello
Plantas
© Amy Bello
The fusion of architecture and furniture makes the flats an interactive space with the user. Day-to-day activities are distributed and organized by a piece of 9-meter built-in furniture. On the facade, the concrete body represents a terrace per floor. Therefore, those living here will get the feeling of both being inside and outside.

© Amy Bello
© Amy Bello
Plantas
© Amy Bello
Zapoteco ONCE13 also presents an alternative to living away from the city and being immersed in a natural environment: powerful views of the Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl volcanoes, and the Zapotec Reserve.

© Amy Bello
Zapoteco ONCE13 celebrates and respects today's cities' industrial aspects using only the space and materials necessary. However, with minimalist features, this small residential building has all the essential things to live comfortably. Moreover, it opens the possibilities for users who seek to invest in a residence without the hassles and costs of building and maintaining a traditional home.

© Amy Bello
Cite: "Zapoteco ONCE13 Housing / HápticaLab" [Viviendas Zapoteco ONCE13 / HápticaLab] 20 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

