We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. India
  5. Sienna Apartments / Sameep Padora & Associates

Sienna Apartments / Sameep Padora & Associates

Save this project
Sienna Apartments / Sameep Padora & Associates

© Vivek Eadara© Vivek Eadara© Vivek Eadara© Vivek Eadara+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Hyderabad, India
  • Architects: Sameep Padora & Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Vivek Eadara
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sadar Ali Granite, Technal Windows, Uma Brick Mangalore
  • Lead Architects: Vami Sheth, Aparna Dhareshwar, Diane Athiade
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Vivek Eadara
© Vivek Eadara

Text description provided by the architects. The site for a small apartment building located in the Jubilee Hills check post area of Hyderabad city offered vantage views of the city and of the adjoining park. Hyderabad is one of the early movers amongst cities in India that used form-based coding to structure the construction of new buildings. The client approached us to work on the building post obtaining municipal approvals for the extent of the building envelope.

Save this picture!
© Vivek Eadara
© Vivek Eadara
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Vivek Eadara
© Vivek Eadara

While working with approved building envelope extents we re-planned the floor layout so that the two apartment units on each floor were cross-ventilated through terraces and balconies on adjoining faces of each unit. The second point of intervention was the building skin comprising of walls and horizontal sun protection. Working with master brick masons from Pondicherry, in southern India we designed a wall system made from 9-inch-thick brick walls that corbelled to carry the load of stone-faced lintels/chajjas.  Glass bay windows are recessed, set into the openings formed by the corbelled brickwork and the cantilevered stone-faced lintels.

Save this picture!
© Vivek Eadara
© Vivek Eadara

Save this picture!
© Vivek Eadara
© Vivek Eadara

To ensure the structural integrity of the wall corbelling, wooden templates were designed for the masons to work with. So, while the project is visually defined by these corbelled walls, the systemic potential of the project is from the design of these simple low-tech wooden templates that allow for the corbelling to happen with accuracy. The project through its development of tools and construction processes looks to further the expertise of the craftsman and help in evolving the extent of their craft.

Save this picture!
© Vivek Eadara
© Vivek Eadara

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sameep Padora & Associates
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialIndia
Cite: "Sienna Apartments / Sameep Padora & Associates" 24 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970278/sienna-apartments-sameep-padora-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream