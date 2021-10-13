We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Aedas Designs Garden City in Shanghai

Aedas Designs Garden City in Shanghai

Aedas Designs Garden City in Shanghai
Courtesy of Aedas
Aedas revealed its design for a mixed-use development in Shanghai, a mid-rise high-density scheme comprising several blocks of offices, retail spaces and a hotel linked by an extensive network of public spaces. A central circulation spine running across the site connects the various programs and, together with a series of green spaces, recreates the atmosphere of the organic urban fabric.

Courtesy of Aedas
Located near Shanghai’s West transportation hub, the BU Center reinterprets the office typology through a series of open courtyards and interstitial spaces that encourage social interaction and exchanges among programs. With a building mass designed to form a brand new skyline without obscuring the context of the Qingpu District, the project aims to create a new development model for Shanghai, characterized by green spaces and civic focus.

Courtesy of Aedas
The concept is reified by the creation of the Garden City, a marriage between a Garden Office and a Retail Parkland. Through adopting classical garden praxis of shifting scenery, the design installs flourishing public green spaces to encourage interactions amongst workers, while fusing with roof gardens and planted walkways to create a place where shoppers can relax and socialize. - Christine Lam, Aedas Global Design Principal.

Aedas Reveals Mixed-Use Urban Development in Shenzhen

The development reinterprets elements of classical garden design, while “the low-rise folding facade is derived from ancient Chinese folding screens”. A sunken staircase mimics the topography of natural terrain, and a sky bridge connects the development with the neighbouring subway station.

Courtesy of Aedas
Andreea Cutieru
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Aedas Designs Garden City in Shanghai" 13 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970050/aedas-designs-garden-city-in-shanghai> ISSN 0719-8884

