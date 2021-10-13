Triangle Holiday House / Puras Architecture

+ 29

Interiors: Maj Hartov

Concrete Flooring: Flib Beton ApS

City: Snedsted

Country: Denmark

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The holiday home in the Thy National Park on the Danish North Sea coast hides in nature due to its green roofs extending deep down. As the glazed front and back façades allow views right through the house, it seems to merge with its surroundings. At the same time, it confidently occupies a wide space and makes a statement with its striking triangular shape. Only at a second glance, it becomes apparent that the building is not made of wood but built of concrete. The floors, walls, and ceilings have a raw, solid appearance.

The glass façade, in contrast, brings nature into the house and allows for lightness and interiors immersed in light. Wood panelling and wooden furniture add cosiness to the cool ambience. The furnishings are a mix of Danish vintage design classics and contemporary pieces.

Bold colours – for example, the blue kitchen with a yellow wall, a red shelf or the bright orange bathroom – give the rooms personality and put guests in a good mood. In the bedrooms, the ambience is determined by raw concrete surfaces and the view of the green surroundings.

The beating heart of the 125-square-metre house is the central living area, which extends right up to the concrete gable. The bedrooms adjoin at the sides: the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and, opposite, two further bedrooms that share a bathroom. An outdoor terrace facing south echoes the triangular shape of the house. An outdoor shower located in a niche ensures refreshment on warm days.