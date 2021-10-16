We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. France
  5. Lycée Hôtelier Renovation / Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

Lycée Hôtelier Renovation / Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

Save this project
Lycée Hôtelier Renovation / Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation
Mazamet, France
  • Design Team:TOCRAULT & DUPUY ARCHITECTES, TOCRAULT & DUPUY ARCHITECTES
  • Clients:Région Occitanie France, Région Occitanie France, Région Occitanie France
  • City:Mazamet
  • Country:France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. The purity, minimalism, and rigor of the volumes of this building are intended to highlight the entrance to the Lycée Hôtelier de Mazamet while revealing the built and landscaped heritage of the site. It unfolds subtly through the various existing elements to give consistency to the whole.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

To echo the color of the slate roofs of the castle, we have chosen raw hot rolled steel as the sole material to make this building. The raw material of steel with its different shades combines strength and durability with the poetry of color. The variation of the shades of black and the irregular stains of the material are the testimony of the manufacture but also that of the landscape in which it is implemented.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

"The more limited the means, the stronger the expression" Pierre Soulages. The volumes and materiality then play with natural light which gives us more or less intensity, reflection, and transparency. As the day goes on, she changes our perception of this place by working and revealing the spaces.

Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor

The work is structured with a metal frame made of a flat iron with a section of 120x20mm, spaced 100mm apart or by raw steel plates sized to these proportions. Thus defined, the ratio of proportions of the work are harmonious and evolving. Because the position of the person is decisive here since his point of view and his progression always and again renew the meaning of this work. A real experience of the place from the exploration of the site calls for the phenomenological aspect specific to each one.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
© Antoine Bonnafous + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rue Lapeyrouse, 81200 Mazamet, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Lycée Hôtelier Renovation / Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes" 16 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970001/lycee-hotelier-renovation-tocrault-and-dupuy-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream