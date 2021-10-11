We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

MP House / TIES

MP House / TIES

© Arti Pictures© Arti Pictures© Arti Pictures© Arti Pictures+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential Interiors
Tangerang, Indonesia
  • Architects: TIES
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Arti Pictures
  • Lead Architects: Sansan & Tritya
  • Architects:TIES
  • City:Tangerang
  • Country:Indonesia
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. This house is designed for a designer couple who want their working environment to be an integral part of their daily routine in this house. For that reason, the house is built upon 2 major functions. A home office is located on the first and semi‐basement floor, while a residential area is placed on the level above it.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

At the residential space, the building mass is divided into 2 large areas. A semi‐private area, which includes a living room and dining room, is located at the front side of the house. While the more private area of the house, which includes bedrooms, is located at the back side of the building to create a more seclusive area for personal living space. These two building masses are separated by a dry garden that serves adequate ventilation and natural lighting. Therefore, a more tranquil and serene atmosphere is achieved because the walls of the two masses are separated.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

Regardless of the need to provide this house with both residential and home office functions, it requires to be accessible for senior citizens who have walking difficulties, in this case, parents of the owner of the house. Thus the ramp is chosen as a connector between floors instead of stairs. The use of the ramp is optimized by split level technique to maximize the available areas in the house.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures
Section
Section

The most challenging and interesting thing about this house is its living and dining area because the time spent for social interactions and activities will mostly occur in this area of the house. In order for these actions to be conducive, the living room and dining room are combined as one large space and the ceiling height is raised so that this semi‐private area is more spacious and well ventilated.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

The use of a breeze block for this house’s exterior is intended for letting enough sunlight enter and fill the room inside. The construction draft for the breeze block itself is also meant to provide a variety of light refraction in which giving the room its own aesthetic decoration during the day. With the intention of getting an additional dry garden, the breeze block is elevated enough to a level where people are able to get out onto the concrete roof that is located just above the carport.

© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures
© Arti Pictures

The roof design uses a gable roof type, considering its identical shape to the classic design of a house roof. In addition, the gable roof makes it possible for the house to have a high ceiling since the level of the slope can be adjusted. It also enables the semi‐private area to feel more homey and capacious.

Project gallery

Cite: "MP House / TIES" 11 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969958/mp-house-ties> ISSN 0719-8884

