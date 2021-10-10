Modular House on the Slope / BIO-architects

+ 26

Houses • Ozora, Russia Architects: BIO-architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 108 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Sergey Melnikov

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: DEREVO park



Lead Architects: Ivan Ovchinnikov, Olga Sandakova

Text description provided by the architects. The countryside residence for the young couple was designed in 2019. The plot on the slope suggested an unusual solution for the location of the house and the landscape design.

The idea of the project was to create a very open but still functional living space. The client’s family wanted to spend as much time as possible outdoors with children, creating the points of attraction for the unity with nature without losing comfort and functionality, those being such important elements nowadays. This is how the large terraces, pleasant to walk on barefoot, appeared around the house.

The terraces were followed by a pergola creating a shade for the family meals on hot summer days, by a summer kitchen that perfectly suits for comfortable cooking under the open sky, and by a campfire area for romantic evenings. The house with its panoramic glazing, fire going in the fireplace, and natural materials has united two worlds: the nature of the North entered the house, and the house is giving that exact feeling of “hygge”.

The house is located in the depths of the plot and divides into two parts - a front public part with a summer kitchen and a private area with a font close to the forest.

The front veranda faces the plot and is oriented to the south. In winter the sun warms up the whole house, and in summer the roof of the veranda creates a nice shade and a comfortable microclimate inside the house and on the veranda. The back of the house, where the bedrooms are situated, is oriented towards the forest. A large panoramic window in the master bedroom opens a view to the private part of the site as well as to the trees.

The unusual location of the house and its high foundation made it possible to create a large storage area under the house. Powerful cantilever arms of the upper part create a visual effect of the construction being detached from the ground. The difference in heights adds a sense of the house built in the trees, as the crowns of the trees are seen from the side windows and the side terrace. The feeling of the multi-level site also seems unusual, taking into account the fact that the everyday life of the family comfortably passes in the same plane of the one-story house. The opportunity to go “downstairs”, the presence of the overhanging side terraces, the light and transparent railings, and the difference of the heights of the terraces create the effect of a multi-level game.

The project was realized with the use of simple and environmentally friendly materials - wood, glass, and metal. The house finishing is made of solid pine, the external railings are made of wood and a metal cable, profiled metal lies on the roof, the foundation and the supporting constructions are made of metal.

A large amount of glass harmoniously connects the interior of the house and the natural surroundings. The interior is designed in a light rustic style. The house is filled with wooden furniture, laced textiles, wicker baskets, antiques, and works of the artists from St. Petersburg.

The "DublDom" modular technology made possible the quick implementation of the project. The landscaping works on the site were held at the same time as the foundation was being installed. Meanwhile, the house was produced in a warm manufacturing facility. In the early spring, the modules of the house were brought to the site and installed there, and just like that, all the construction work ended. Then the owners of the house could concentrate on the landscape design, interiors, and decor details, leaving themselves the most pleasant part and not being distracted by any construction issues.