World
DOT Coffee Station #1 / YOD Group

© Andrey Bezuglov

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Detail, Coffee Shop Interiors
Kyiv, Ukraine
  Architects: YOD Group
  Area:  30
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Andrey Bezuglov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cinca, Glazer, Plan b
  Lead Architects: Volodymyr Nepyivida, Dmytro Bonesko
More SpecsLess Specs
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

Text description provided by the architects. DOT Coffee Station #1 is a city café that is based in one of the most active neighborhoods in Kyiv and specializes in high-quality coffee drinks to go. The interior of the venue is a manifestation of modern city life. It is eclectic with a soft rhythm and an urban vibe.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

The design focus is the mosaic pixel art on the wall that incorporates the dot as a pixel theme. The pixel is the starting point of every image. We deliberately chose not to convey any hidden message in this picture, but to create something weird, sincere and universal. The graphic in DOT is pure emotion. That kind of emotions that a regular metropolis inhabitant would get several times a day. The sentiment that throws them off their stride and unsettles them. Like a facepalm, but stronger. After it, you need to enjoy a coffee to recover and go forward at full speed.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

The second accent in the interior is a narrow screen with scrolling text. It creates the dynamics and sets the rhythm. It is like the adrenaline moving through the veins of the people who just got a double espresso.  

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The cafe comes as a part of the city by means of its transparent facade. DOT does not have a door in its general meaning. We have replaced it with glass sliding doors that let the energy of the city seep through. We have totally opened the façade to emphasize the hospitality of the venue. Only a few steps divide a client from a desirable dose of caffeine.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

The stairs and part of the wall surface inside the café are covered with white mosaic tiles with some pixel art elements. Other walls show the bare brick that emphasizes the value of the building erected in 1900. The height of the ceiling in DOT is 475 centimeters. We needed to get a high space filled with light, so we discarded the idea of building the mezzanine with seating places from the very beginning.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

DOT Coffee Station has two little tables and a niche with a bench where a few guests can sit. Another seating place is the massive bench along with the building façade next to the café. The timber on both benches as well as on the counter is old beams that used to be elements of some barn a long time ago. It is a time-proven material that tells its own story and works as a contrast with the perfect and cold elements made of stainless steel.

© Andrey Bezuglov
© Andrey Bezuglov

Project location

Address:Kyiv, Ukraine

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignDetailHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsUkraine
Cite: "DOT Coffee Station #1 / YOD Group" 08 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

