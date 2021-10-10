We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. China
  5. POINT / triostudio

POINT / triostudio

POINT / triostudio

outdoor courtyard. Image © EMMA
interior space. Image © EMMA
looking at the salon activity area from the seating area. Image © EMMA
the tea bar at the corner of the stairs entrance. Image © EMMA

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop Interiors
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: triostudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  127
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  EMMA
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 易格自然, 臻藏古木, 邦喜建材
  • City:Nanjing
  • Country:China
outdoor courtyard. Image © EMMA
Text description provided by the architects. POINT is a tea-based integrated commercial experience space located on Hanzhong Road, Qinhuai District, Nanjing, adjacent to the business district and universities. In the design concept, it is hoped to convey a "tea field"-like spatial feeling, and at the same time to cater to the theme of "settlement" in the layout strategy. The interior environment of POINT is designed with staggered design to enhance the openness and experience of the space. Different from most other tea shops that focus on retail business, in addition to the construction of commercial formats, customers can feel the space itself in brand culture more abundantly, and the social functions of POINT are also intertwined in the space.

looking at the salon activity area from the seating area. Image © EMMA
interior space. Image © EMMA
When people walk into the store from the outside, they will first pass through a courtyard. The clear and hearty landscape line outlines the space that will assume the transitional buffering properties of the space, bring emotional paving, and enrich the flow of entry. The transparent and comfortable large floor-to-ceiling doors and windows bring the outdoor landscape into the room to a greater extent, and the flow of light and wind also adds to the dignity brought by the concrete material in the indoor space.

1F. Image © EMMA
the tea bar at the corner of the stairs entrance. Image © EMMA
1F. Image © EMMA
Precast concrete panels are selected as the main materials for the space materials to create a simple and lively space. With the introduction of solid wood furnishings and green landscapes, people can also be used as public social spaces full of intimacy between tea seats. POINT utilize the space into two-story high ceiling height Parsing and traffic area on the first floor and the second floor by the extension of a new transitional open area, enhanced time space availability, and enhance the sense of space settlements between the gap.

1F. Image © EMMA
stairs details. Image © EMMA
The warm-color lighting design blends with the solid wood texture. The brick wall texture, the exposed top shape and the concrete column are all preserved in the division of the space layout.

interior furnishing details. Image © EMMA
In the entire space creation process, while fully ensuring the usability and openness, every corner in the space is carefully polished, and the rich detail processing still maintains the simple quality and flexible aesthetics that POINT upholds. Encourage the guests staying in the store to gain more diversified feelings. In the reading and tasting tea room, chatting and laughing with friends, and wasting a quiet time is also our most true spatial desire.

space entrance. Image © EMMA
Project location

Address:Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

triostudio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "POINT / triostudio" 10 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969735/point-triostudio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© EMMA

观点茶室 / 三厘社

