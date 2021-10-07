We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Small Family Chapel / 120 grammi :: laboratorio di architettura

Small Family Chapel / 120 grammi :: laboratorio di architettura

© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello© Alessandra Bello+ 18

Grave
Porcellengo, Italy
© Alessandra Bello
Text description provided by the architects. The tomb uses poor technologies and materials such as anodized aluminum and concrete, minimizing any decorative apparatus to emphasize the meaning and value of the expressive elements present.

© Alessandra Bello
Section
Section
© Alessandra Bello
The tomb will measure itself with the passage of time through the choice and treatment of materials. A vertical cut on the cemetery wall connects the new tomb with the funeral shrine located in the old town cemetery.

© Alessandra Bello
The new funerary chapel opens towards the sky, towards the branches of the trees planted outside the cemetery. A device to tell the passing of time.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Project location

Address:31038 Porcellengo, Treviso, Italy

