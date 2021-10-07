Lakeside House / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The house on the lake refers to the local boat and fishing houses and follows the tradition of rural construction by the water. Lightness, a low, wide roof structure, and a strong emphasis on the horizontal determine the design.

The timber construction, predominantly from local woods, is elevated to protect it from the flood. The wooden porch surrounding the house widens to a terrace at the lakeside, completely covered by the steep saddleback roof.

The vertical timber formwork of the facades is untreated, with wide glazing allowing generous views into the surroundings.