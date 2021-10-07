We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Lakeside House / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Lakeside House / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bad Wiessee, Germany
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

Text description provided by the architects. The house on the lake refers to the local boat and fishing houses and follows the tradition of rural construction by the water. Lightness, a low, wide roof structure, and a strong emphasis on the horizontal determine the design.

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
Plan
© Bruno Klomfar

The timber construction, predominantly from local woods, is elevated to protect it from the flood. The wooden porch surrounding the house widens to a terrace at the lakeside, completely covered by the steep saddleback roof.

© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

The vertical timber formwork of the facades is untreated, with wide glazing allowing generous views into the surroundings.

© Bruno Klomfar

Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
