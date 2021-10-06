We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Îlot 13B - Rives de la Haute Deûle Residential Complex / KAAN Architecten

Îlot 13B - Rives de la Haute Deûle Residential Complex / KAAN Architecten

Save this project
Îlot 13B - Rives de la Haute Deûle Residential Complex / KAAN Architecten

© Sebastian van Damme© Sebastian van Damme© Sebastian van Damme© Sebastian van Damme+ 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Lille, France
  • Project Team:Christophe Banderier, Marc Coma, Paolo Faleschini, Renata Gilio, Michael Geensen, Sophie Ize, Jan Teunis ten Kate, Wouter Langeveld, Marco Lanna, Jade Lemaitre, Maud Minault-Schreiner, Maurizio Papa, Hugues Rebay, Joeri Spijkers, Pauline Trochu, Clémence Vallée
  • Financial Advisor:Groupe Projex
  • Fire Safety Engineering:Veritas
  • Waterproofing:Sergeant, Gavrelle
  • Exterior Fixtures:Concept Alu
  • Metal Works:Metal+, Tube 2000
  • City:Lille
  • Country:France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. The first area to be completed of the Rives de la Haute Deûle development zone is a former post-industrial wasteland stretching over 100 hectares, located on the western edge of the city of Lille. The terrain, marked by largely varying scales between existing industrial, religious, and residential buildings, lies along the Deûle canal. The canal provides a gentle demarcation between this neighbourhood's southern and northern parts, both undergoing major urban renewal. The presence of a waterway, a powerful element in the landscape, is an important and enhancing asset.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

The redevelopment of the district began with the renovation of Le Blan-Lafont textiles factory completed in 2009. Today, Euratechnologies represents a key site for the new neighbourhood, fulfilling the role of a start-up incubator and gaining a reputation as a centre of excellence and innovation in the fields of digital technologies and research. The overall development project, headed by Soreli with a master plan by Pranlas Descours Architectes and landscape architect Bruel Delmar, proposes various public spaces parallel with the canal, making the most of its presence. This urban pattern extends through the different 'function-defined plots' (îlots) positioned on both banks along with the green spaces. This urban grid links the existing neighbourhoods to the areas reclaimed from former industrial sites. Brick is the preferred material to be used, echoing the surrounding 1930s townhouses.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Îlot 13B, designed by KAAN Architecten, is located on the south-eastern edge of the first completed sector of the Rives de la Haute Deûle development zone, overlooking the canal and bordered by four public roads. The project comprises four buildings and functions according to mixed-use principles, assembling offices and housing within one project.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The two residential buildings are to the south of the site, with 47 social housing units for rent (building A) and 23 units for sale on the open market (building B). They stand out with their curving facades, which follow the sinuous line of the canal. The project dialogues harmoniously with the existing environment through the careful selection of contemporary materials, such as pale beige bricks, coloured grouting, natural anodised aluminium and glass. Protruding volumes, known as 'spines', are a modern reinterpretation of industrial bay windows and provide each apartment with direct views over the Deûle.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

To the north of the site, the two office buildings (buildings C and D) provide extensive floor plans (800m2 and 420m2 respectively). Both buildings have been awarded 'good' BREEAM environmental certification for their energy performance. Characterised by pale grey glazed concrete facades with windows in bronze anodised aluminium, the offices reflect the beige tones of the neighbouring brick buildings.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

The surrounding vegetation, consisting of a variety of ground cover plants, perennials and grasses, is typical of the Haute Deûle district and extends into the middle of the block. The green space on the ground level incorporates paved paths for easy pedestrian circulation.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

The new neighbourhood of Rives de la Haute Deûle sets out to promote active circulation through carefully planned public space, both on foot or by bicycle. In keeping with this urban policy, Îlot 13B project encourages shared parking. Office parking is located in the neighbouring multi-storey car park, while residents' parking is within the block itself, in a private, covered car park on the ground level.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rue Hegel & Rue des Templiers, 59000 Lille, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KAAN Architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Îlot 13B - Rives de la Haute Deûle Residential Complex / KAAN Architecten" 06 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969615/ilot-13b-rives-de-la-haute-deule-residential-complex-kaan-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream