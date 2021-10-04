We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Towpath Shop / Studio GIMGEOSIL

Towpath Shop / Studio GIMGEOSIL

Towpath Shop / Studio GIMGEOSIL

© Kim Dongkyu

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  Architects: Studio GIMGEOSIL
  Area:  78
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Kim Dongkyu
  Lead Architect: Kim YongChul
  Clients:Go Eunbi
  Designers:Studio GIMGEOSIL
  • City:Yongsan-gu
  • Country:South Korea
© Kim Dongkyu
The Towpath is an experience-based store. It all starts with the openness between the indoor and outdoor through the large clear openings which enable an easy view of the interior just as the greenery is taken in by the clients.

© Kim Dongkyu
Plan
Plan
© Kim Dongkyu
© Kim Dongkyu
The exterior foliage is furthermore reflected through the mirrored surfaces of the interior display setup, rendering a relaxing and intemporal sense within. The spatial elements are few but indicative, with the floating linear items leading the eyesight towards the open sigh of the exterior.

© Kim Dongkyu
© Kim Dongkyu
In fact, there is a specific balance between the horizontal and vertical lines, highlighted through different materials or finishing incorporation. The balance continues with the choice of warm and cold materials just as the intertwining of the built-in and the flexible furniture. Each area is distinct remains interconnected to the rest through the reflections and intentional parallel lines through the wall and ceilings.

© Kim Dongkyu
Project location

Address:9 Sowol-ro 2-gil, Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Studio GIMGEOSIL
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
"Towpath Shop / Studio GIMGEOSIL" 04 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

