Towpath Shop / Studio GIMGEOSIL

Clients: Go Eunbi

Designers: Studio GIMGEOSIL

City: Yongsan-gu

Country: South Korea

The Towpath is an experience-based store. It all starts with the openness between the indoor and outdoor through the large clear openings which enable an easy view of the interior just as the greenery is taken in by the clients.

The exterior foliage is furthermore reflected through the mirrored surfaces of the interior display setup, rendering a relaxing and intemporal sense within. The spatial elements are few but indicative, with the floating linear items leading the eyesight towards the open sigh of the exterior.

In fact, there is a specific balance between the horizontal and vertical lines, highlighted through different materials or finishing incorporation. The balance continues with the choice of warm and cold materials just as the intertwining of the built-in and the flexible furniture. Each area is distinct remains interconnected to the rest through the reflections and intentional parallel lines through the wall and ceilings.