World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. Australia
  5. Éclat Atelier / Vie Studio

Éclat Atelier / Vie Studio

Éclat Atelier / Vie Studio

© Andrew Worssam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Services, Hospitality Interiors, Wellness Interiors
Waterloo, Australia
© Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam

Text description provided by the architects. With a name meaning “brilliance” in French, the concept for Éclat Atelier takes a deeper look into this notion using stainless steel in its bold approach to minimalistic design. The ambiance of water is evoked through the velvety reflections that appear on the silver walls and the natural ripple textures that drift across the central ceiling feature. 

© Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam
Plan
Plan
© Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam

The space explores the idea of futurism, with streamlined, polished surfaces and soft glowing lights. Set in a stripped backspace, concealed LEDs combined with the gleaming surfaces create an edgy space-age look that makes the hair salon experiential as much as it is beautiful.

© Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam
Section 01
Section 01

Éclat Atelier’s primary color and material palette are monochromatic, a harmony of various shades of silver and grey. Despite being monotone, a myriad of textures and reflective intensities make this hair studio an enchanting place that triggers curiosity. 

© Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam

The haircutting station features a mixture of free-standing and wall-mounted mirrors, whilst the hair washing area will be screened off with full height translucent curtains that add an otherworldly feel and tranquillity to the space.

© Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Shop 03/18-20 O'Dea Ave, Waterloo NSW 2017, Australia

Vie Studio
GlassSteel

Commercial Architecture Services Interior Design Hospitality Interiors Wellness Interiors
"Éclat Atelier / Vie Studio" 30 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

