Oporto Anselmo Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados

Oporto Anselmo Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Apartment Interiors, Residential
Porto, Portugal
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. The - Oporto Anselmo apartment block - is a housing complex with thirty (30) apartments, located in the center of Porto.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Primarily intended for short-term stays, all apartments, even the smaller units, have a balcony (in the upper floors) or a garden patio (in the lower ones).

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

In addition to the normal characteristics of a collective housing building, common indoor and outdoor living areas, such as a swimming pool/changing room and garden areas, were proposed.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The proposal sought to free a large part of the plot for the creation of garden areas, given that the previous construction (industrial character, in ruins) occupied a significant area. Permeable areas were proposed in the backyard, through patios and garden areas, at different levels. On the parking lot’s roof, a suspended garden is proposed.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The entire volumetry, understood as a compact “mass”, is torn to allow a game of fullness and emptiness, of light and shadow, both on the main façade (east) and on the back façade (west).

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

These recesses, both facing the street and the patio/garden, accommodate private balconies and natural light entrances for patios.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Formally, the proposal is based on a monolithic language using the least number of materials (concrete) in contrast to steel and wood accents. Thus, both in the design and in the choice of materials, an effort is made to intervene in a simple and clean way.

Elevation and Section
Elevation and Section

It was intended for the piece to be a timeless work with various references, whether national or from the rest of Europe. Regardless of the year of the project/construction, the aim is to have the same impact, the same formal and constructive quality, the same warmth in welcoming those who inhabit and attend.

© Fernando Fernandes
© Fernando Fernandes

The intended result is a natural willingness to occupy the space, to use it, to participate in its own existence. An austere work of architecture, through its classicist approach to form, volumes, geometry, colors and textures.

© Fernando Fernandes
© Fernando Fernandes

Project location

Address:R. de Anselmo Braancamp, 4000-099 Porto, Portugal

Arquitectos Aliados
