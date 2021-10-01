Dierra Café / MIV Architects

+ 22

Principal Architects: Muhammad Ikhsan Hamiru

Design Development: Achmad Safar

Interior Design: Andi Nindyah Ekananda

Co Interior Design: Jennifer Wuysan

City: Benteng

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Selayar Island, South Sulawesi is known as a marine tourism destination, the design of this building is expected to create an international hospitality experience, consequently appealing to the social media savvy clientele that enjoys cafe culture. Leaning on our tropical side, we created a wide opening mixed with curvy lines and an inviting earth-tone color palette. The idea was to create an atmosphere and feel of the outdoors, by maximizing the potential of the site where there are still many dense trees around the building so that visitors would find themselves surrounded by greenery and feel the breeze from outside.

Having an open-plan interior concept can be more efficient for the maintenance, as costs are reduced on construction, utilities and more flexible for furniture arrangement. Dierra café has no air conditioning system simply because of the good orientation of the building making it more comfortable to maximize an opening on the front elevation and back elevation for the entry of air circulation and lighting, on the other hand, it is also cheaper to run.

One of the openings at the back was made to be an attractive curved shape with the aim as a frame for the trees behind it to give the impression that the trees are part of the building for the costumers view from inside. The design also responds to pandemic conditions where public places with rooms have good air circulation and ensuring proper ventilation with outside air can help reduce indoor airborne contaminants.

The finishing work of the building entirely using local materials and local craftsmen, one of the local materials including Kanaha Wood that only exists in the area which has a very unique texture as an accent wall panel, bar covering and also as the material for some of the furniture and local red brick that makes great material for wall coverings both on the exterior and interior finishing.