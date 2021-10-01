We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

US House / Bittar Arquitetura

US House / Bittar Arquitetura

© Edgard César© Edgard César© Edgard César© Edgard César+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Residencial ANAVILLE, Brazil
  • Architects: Bittar Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  548
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adriana Bittar, Aldeia, Armazem AZ, Bontempo, Casa Mix, Deca, Esquadrilux, Interpam, Marcelo solá, Palimanan, Pastilhas Atlas, Portinari, Suvinil, Tresuno Criações em Concreto, Trimble, VPA Xuxa, Via Condotti
  • Lead Architects: Arquitetos Responsáveis: Eduardo Bittar e Karla Bittar
  • Project Team:Lorena Camargo
  • Clients:Espir T. Bittar / Maria Bittar
  • Landscape:Fabiana Beline
  • City:Residencial ANAVILLE
  • Country:Brazil
© Edgard César

Text description provided by the architects. While undertaking this project we took into account the needs and requests of our clients while working within the bounds of condominium regulations. We created a balance by integrating the surrounding topography into a modern architecture theme.  We emphasized straight elongated simple lines without drastic changes to the structure’s size.  Glass doors integrate the interior and exterior into a dynamic, functional, and well illuminated space.

© Edgard César
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section
© Edgard César

The wide external staircase opens onto a balcony, and together with the living and dining areas, creates a unique space that embraces the natural world.  The living and dining doors open to the deck, pool and garden, continuing the theme.  These external areas form an internal patio with the external walls allowing for bioclimatic benefits of ventilation and lighting.  

© Edgard César

An extensive wooden panel opens into the kitchen allowing for the unification of all areas (social, leisure, and function) and even camouflaging one of the bathrooms in the circulation.  All of this is connected to the private area where there are four suites sheltered at the rear of the property.

© Edgard César

Project gallery

