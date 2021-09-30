We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. The Weaver Loft / Ravagh Atelier

The Weaver Loft / Ravagh Atelier

Save this project
The Weaver Loft / Ravagh Atelier
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Restoration, Renovation
Kashan, Iran
  • Architects: Ravagh Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Farzaneh Art Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This was a project to transform a Qajar-era textile factory into an enticing residential house. Like many other historic building renovation projects, a key challenge was preserving the spirit and the original fabric of the building while injecting a contemporary feel to it.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Section B-B / Section C-C
Section B-B / Section C-C
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

We wanted to stay away from replacing the traditional elements and instead complement them with new design solutions. During the process, we designed and created handmade tiles to bring harmony with the overall feel of the building.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

We used mirrors at the entrance to create depth and rebuilt arches to amplify the historic vibe of the structure. Further on, we designed the outdoor space to complement the interior: to match its vibe and serenity, a peaceful spot to enjoy the accompany of family and friends for hours on end.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ravagh Atelier
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationRenovationIran
Cite: "The Weaver Loft / Ravagh Atelier" 30 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969265/the-weaver-loft-ravagh-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream