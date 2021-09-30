The Weaver Loft / Ravagh Atelier

-
Architects: Ravagh Atelier
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Deed Studio
-
Manufacturers: Farzaneh Art Studio
- Design Team:Saba Shaboudagh, Mina Taghavi, Toktam Kouklan
- Contruction And Restoration:Mohsen Shahi
- Client:Farid Akhavi
- City:Kashan
- Country:Iran
Text description provided by the architects. This was a project to transform a Qajar-era textile factory into an enticing residential house. Like many other historic building renovation projects, a key challenge was preserving the spirit and the original fabric of the building while injecting a contemporary feel to it.
We wanted to stay away from replacing the traditional elements and instead complement them with new design solutions. During the process, we designed and created handmade tiles to bring harmony with the overall feel of the building.
We used mirrors at the entrance to create depth and rebuilt arches to amplify the historic vibe of the structure. Further on, we designed the outdoor space to complement the interior: to match its vibe and serenity, a peaceful spot to enjoy the accompany of family and friends for hours on end.