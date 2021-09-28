We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. Spain
  5. Ruesta Urban Center Rehabilitation  / Sebastián Arquitectos

Ruesta Urban Center Rehabilitation  / Sebastián Arquitectos

Save this project
Ruesta Urban Center Rehabilitation  / Sebastián Arquitectos

Cortesía de Sebastián ArquitectosCortesía de Sebastián ArquitectosCortesía de Sebastián ArquitectosCortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Master Plan, Restoration, Historic Preservation
Urries, Spain
  • Director:Sergio Sebastián Franco 
  • Technical Architect:Pablo Sebastián Franco
  • Architects:Alejandro Alda García, Giorgio Bernardi
  • 3d Modelling: Aeroyud. Miguel Sobaberas 
  • Engineering:Matute Manrique  
  • Collaborating Technicians:DGA, Ayuntamiento Urriés, CHE, CGT
  • Promoters:Gobierno de Aragón, Confederación Hidrográfica del Ebro 
  • City:Urries
  • Country:Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. In the earliest 1960s, the inhabitants of the municipalities of Ruesta, Esco, and Tiermas had to abandon their houses, due to the construction of the Yesa reservoir. This special land, so close and so far, in turn, suffered a sudden depopulation that would cause a decline not only social but also patrimonial. Curiously, Ruesta, an almost unknown village, has really an important heritage, not only compound by buildings and landscapes, or the memories of the famous Spanish film “la Vaquilla”, shot in 1985 in its streets and in Sos del Rey Católico but more importantly, its crossed by the French line of the Camino de Santiago, an example of cultural richness and interchange.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos

The Ebro Hydrographic Confederation, which has owned the town since the expropriation of the 1960s (with the exception of the castle), cedes its use and maintenance to the CGT union. In 2017, accused of the serious risk of collapse of the houses that frame and border the Camino de Santiago, we were commissioned to project a Master Plan for the recovery of Ruesta, as well as a subsequent project to carry out the consolidation of the work in the first stage.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos

Today the works have already finished, and some of the houses in Centro St. are enabled as an unprecedented urban camping area next to the pilgrims' hostel. It is a use that arises derived from the Master Plan, which is foreseen as the most economical possible at present, which implies the structural consolidation, delays the death of houses, and disappearance of the urban fabric. A realistic alternative to abandonment phenomenon in the Emptied Spain.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos

Union means strength. View of Centro St. from pilgrim’s hostel. The structural consolidation is designed with all the buildings working in common, as an organism. Concrete beams compound an upper ring that avoids lateral movements, protects the top of the stone walls, and as a memorial draw a white line that defines, from the air, the design of the ancient village of Ruesta.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Elevación
Elevación

The intervention has been successful in meeting the main objectives, consolidating the houses and heritage to stop their ruin, making them accessible again. Today Ruesta can already be visited by former neighbors, visitors, and pilgrims.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sebastián Arquitectos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:50685 Urries, Zaragoza, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sebastián Arquitectos
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanRefurbishmentRestorationHistoric PreservationSpain
Cite: "Ruesta Urban Center Rehabilitation  / Sebastián Arquitectos" [Rehabilitación del núcleo urbano de Ruesta  / Sebastián Arquitectos] 28 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969119/ruesta-urban-center-rehabilitation-sebastian-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream