World
House 2 / Ricardo Bak Gordon

House 2 / Ricardo Bak Gordon

© Francisco Nogueira

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto, Portugal
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. House 2 was built as a complement to an existing house from the end of the 19th century. It works as a kind of annex building or garden pavilion. Located at the far end of the property, it is also a backdrop for the garden. Its communal space is a generous double-height winter garden, which ensures the transition between the intimacy of the rooms and the outdoor space.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The bedrooms, with a trapezoidal floor plan, expand to the outside and guarantee maximum comfort through the carpeted floor, walls covered in tadelakt, and custom-made Venetian terrazzo elements which make up the bathroom spaces.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Plan 01
Plan 01
Section BB
Section BB
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The kitchen and the library are small spaces directly related to the circulation and characterized by their thermally modified wooden cabinets that contrast with the tadelak finished walls and the concrete pavement.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Built entirely in pigmented deactivated exposed concrete, and with oxidized brass frames, the volume rests on the ground with a specific geometry, committed to the multiple environments that gravitate around it.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The flat garden consists of a platform from where the granitic swimming pool was subtracted.

© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

