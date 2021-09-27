We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. France
  5. Municipal Technical Center / Brenas Doucerain Architectes

Municipal Technical Center / Brenas Doucerain Architectes

Save this project
Municipal Technical Center / Brenas Doucerain Architectes

© Andrea Bosio© Andrea Bosio© Andrea Bosio© Andrea Bosio+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Workshop, Apartments
L'Isle-d'Abeau, France
  • Project Management Team:Brenas Doucerain commissionned architects, Marine Jambeau architect collaborator
  • Label And Performance:Bepos Effinergie
  • CVPS:Oddos Energie
  • Gas Pump:Mp Services
  • Project Owner:Ile d’Abeau Town Hall
  • Engineers:BETREC, Terre Eco
  • Wooden Frames:Sarl Hugonnard
  • Waterproofing:Sasu 5eme Facade
  • Facades:Innobatim
  • Exterior Carpentry:Sarl Paret
  • Contractor Sectional Doors:Sas Copas
  • Partitions Ceilings:Gpt Chanel/Cizeron
  • Interior Joinery:Chanut
  • Ceramic Tile:Sciaux
  • Soft Floor:Sds
  • Paintings:Erb Sarl
  • Electricity:Cesa Sas
  • Solar Panels:Rosaz Energie
  • City:L'Isle-d'Abeau
  • Country:France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio

Text description provided by the architects. This project deploys itself in the great landscape of North-Isere, rationally adapted to the slope. The site, a large sloping meadow facing north, turns its back to the village. The vegetal environment is its quality, the topography its constraint. The program requires large and compact built volumes to store machinery and materials, such as those reserved for the surrounding agricultural activity.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio
Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio

We were interested in local vernacular architecture, both for its morphology and the materials used: The adobe and locally extracted wood constructions, the mineral basements, the broad and protecting roof overhang are the constant elements of this architecture that we wanted to reinterpret.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio

The morphological characteristics of the technical center are induced by the necessary functionality of the spaces and their use. The buildings are set up around the recessed and enclosed service yard, organized as around a farmyard. The size of each is determined by the storage capacity of large materials, bulky machinery, and heavy vehicles. A large roof protects laborers and persons, supported by inclined wooden pieces, the size of which adapts to the constraints of vehicle maneuvering.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio

The impact of construction on the site is minimized by the superimposition of functions. The lower access leads to the service yard, workshops, store, storage of materials and machinery. The high access leads from the south to the administrative center, superimposed on the volume of the workshops. This way, the visitor flows are separated to the workers one and paths are secure. The spaces occupied by the workshops and the administrative center are large free platforms, their light partitions may evolve over time, adapting to uses.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio
Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio

Rainwater is naturally infiltrated into planted valleys, promoting the development of a natural ecosystem. The installation of solar panels on the roof will produce part of the domestic hot water. The facades are cladded with natural larch boards and the basement and enclosure walls are built with low carbon concrete. The walls are covered with earthy plaster and the roof is made of simple metallic steel panels, in analogy to neighboring farm buildings.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Bosio
© Andrea Bosio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:38080 L'Isle-d'Abeau, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Brenas Doucerain Architectes
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Municipal Technical Center / Brenas Doucerain Architectes" 27 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969088/municipal-technical-center-brenas-doucerain-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream