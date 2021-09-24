We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. HARMAY Beijing / AIM Architecture

HARMAY Beijing / AIM Architecture

HARMAY Beijing / AIM Architecture

© Wen Studio

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: AIM Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Wen Studio
  • Design Principals:Wendy Saunders, Vincent de Graaf
  • Project Manager:Cindy Xu
  • Project Architect:Simon Huang
  • Interior Team:Dongkai Hu, Jiao Yan, Shawn Zhang
  • Ffe Team:Dongkai Hu
  • The Client:HARMAY
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the thrills and experience of a studio sound stage and set but remaining true to the warehouse-style retail culture of HARMAY, we created a store that combines the best of both worlds.  By channeling the power of light, shadow, and the visual impact of cinema, we created a uniquely immersive experience while reflecting the innovation and diversity of the brand.

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

The first encounter is the façade, bold but introverted. It stirs up curiosity through its simplicity, in sharp contrast with its surroundings. Densely paved aluminum panels form a big silver screen dedicated to HARMAY. Walking through the cinema doors, you enter the foyer, a space wrapped with thick metal curtains and a grand central oval service desk reminiscent of the lobby of traditional theaters. In this place, all the excitement of the movie experience starts. 

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Passing through the curtain to the “backstage” area leads to the main retail space. You’ll find all the signs of a star-powered production at the center: equipment, lighting, cameras, and TV screens, surrounded by custom-made shelves, inspired by the woodwork of an old-fashioned stage. It lends an intimate, VIP feeling, a backstage pass to shop.

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

The illuminated backboard lights up to display products and create an overall glow in the space, expressing the variability of warehouse's retail culture through the play of light and shadow.

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

By combining the romance of film with the tactile experience of retail, Universal Studios promises its guests an elevated and immersive experience. In this store, each visitor has a starring role.

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

About this office
AIM Architecture
Office

Product

Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "HARMAY Beijing / AIM Architecture" 24 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968921/harmay-beijing-aim-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

© Wen Studio

HARMAY环球影城店 / AIM Architecture

