We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Aedas Reveals Design for TransportHub in Singapore

Aedas Reveals Design for TransportHub in Singapore

Save this article
Aedas Reveals Design for TransportHub in Singapore

Aedas revealed the design for the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub, a development merging work environment and recreation located within a vibrant commercial area outside of Singapore’s city centre. Featuring a transport interchange station and an office tower, together with community-oriented amenities, the project is designed as a catalyser for the emergence of a second financial district in the western part of the city.

Courtesy of AedasCourtesy of AedasCourtesy of AedasCourtesy of Aedas+ 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The 107,000 square meters development project aggregates multiple transport systems, incorporating a new station of Singapore’s mass rapid transit network. The hub will improve the connectivity between different parts of the city, driving future development. Therefore, the architecture centres around transit and ideas of confluence and convergence, aspects visible in the marrying of the built mass and the landscape design.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The mixed-use project features an eight-storey podium from which stems a 27-storey tower linked by a sky bridge. The latter enables connections between the transport hub, commercial and civic functions. The naturally ventilated circulation space retains the architectural language of the rest of the volumes, which is the expression of the horizontal layering approval to the program.

Related Article

Aedas Reveals Mixed-Use Urban Development in Shenzhen

The design, while an expression of a transport infrastructure vision, prioritises user experience. A lush landscape permeates outdoor spaces. Through the selection of plants, the design creates two kinds of landscapes that reflect the different characters of the volumes and the programs within. The eastern block dedicated to fitness activities showcases a more dynamic roof landscape, while the west block features a landscape more conducive to relaxation. The project is set for completion in 2027.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Aedas Reveals Design for TransportHub in Singapore" 24 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968836/aedas-reveals-design-for-transporthub-in-singapore> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream