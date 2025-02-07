Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design

Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design

Save

Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior PhotographySagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Living RoomSagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Exterior Photography, FacadeSagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, StairsSagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Exterior Photography, Door
© Dentro Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. We were asked by clients to develop a project that segmented the family's property, so that the 60's house would continue to serve as a residence, but which would house a commercial space, the idea was to create, in the client's words, “A house of Yoga , of therapies, a place of urban retreat, a place of reception, of exchanges”.

Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Dentro Fotografia
Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Image 24 of 25
Construction scheme
Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Dentro Fotografia

Required for the conformation of the house, part of the facade, a cave and the street were the possible spaces for commerce and services, but we would have to provide it with a small area, access by an extensive side corridor and limited ceiling height. In addition, this division into two distinct spaces also generated the challenge of keeping the spaces large, with privacy, guaranteed lighting and natural resources for the residential part.

Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography
© Dentro Fotografia
Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography
© Dentro Fotografia

In a first phase, removing the work from the house, we transformed the façade of the original house into two, each with its own access and individual design, distinguishing and totally separating the two uses.

Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography
© Dentro Fotografia

For the commercial part, we took advantage of the backyard to create a wooden pavilion that expanded the usable space by 100m². The conformation of this new building was also essential for the creation of a large yoga room, generous in both space and openings, characteristics that we would not have achieved in the existing building.

Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography
© Dentro Fotografia
Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Image 25 of 25
Basement floor plan - comercial
Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography
© Dentro Fotografia

The search for an urban retreat environment guided the project in defining its materiality.

The use of ceramic, wood and bamboo tiles, combined with a landscaping project, make this space an oasis in the heart of the city. We also created a sensory corridor, all in blue epoxy paint, it's a kind of portal, it marks the user's entry into this world apart from the city, a place to disconnect from the outside world.

Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Dentro Fotografia
Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Image 23 of 25
Floor plan - Residential
Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Dentro Fotografia

The sensory corridor strategy was also important to solve the long access corridor, we divided this corridor into two parts, the first being the blue corridor and the second the ramp that overcomes the uneven floors. In this second part, the tile, the wooden pergola and bamboo mat and the metallic support for climbing plants and vases integrate the space made the passage part of the environment.

Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Dentro Fotografia

We handle the openings to allow for privacy both in commercial and residential. In the commercial, the new pavilion received movable bamboo frames that allow controlling the visibility to the windows of the residential space. When the bamboo frames are closed, a linear zenith opening brings natural light into the yoga room. 

Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dentro Fotografia

In residential, bib below the windows will filter what is seen with plant growth. A small patio was designed to increase the amount of light and ventilation entering the house, and on the front façade, we increased the opening with a large translucent glass door.

Save this picture!
Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Facade
© Dentro Fotografia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Pedro Haruf
Office
Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Sagarana House / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design" [Casa Sagarana / Estudio Pedro Haruf + Cristiane Salles Arquitetura & Design] 07 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968763/sagarana-house-estudio-pedro-haruf-plus-cristiane-salles-arquitetura-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags