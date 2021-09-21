We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Redhill Barn / TYPE

Redhill Barn / TYPE

Save this project
Redhill Barn / TYPE
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Devon, United Kingdom
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Architectural practice TYPE has reclaimed a dilapidated stone barn in Devon, giving it renewed purpose as a sustainable, contemporary rural family home.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The 199m2 retrofitted barn sits within a 25-acre site of green fields and is part of a wider long-term strategy, which is being developed by the clients and the practice, to regenerate and rewild the secluded site, turning an agricultural relic into the hub of a new ecological smallholding. The scheme creates a new kitchen garden, traditional orchard and series of wildflower meadows, interspersed with wild margins, hedgebanks and areas of copse and scrub.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The project embodies TYPE’s interest in ecology, low-energy construction and architecture’s interface with the natural world, and it exemplifies a rigorous approach to craft. It was on site for five years, managed at close hand by founding partner Tom Powell, who moved to site with his partner to lead the build.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Dating from 1810, Redhill Barn was originally a threshing barn and cow byre, built as part of a wealthy farming estate. Separated from other farm buildings and inaccessible by road, the building fell into disrepair; the roof fell in and the remaining stone walls became overgrown.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Intent on preserving the character of the original building with its monumental stone walls, TYPE’s strategy has been to create a new home within the reconstructed barn, rather than convert the barn into a house. The design utilises the original envelope, with no new openings imposed on the elevations. Fenestration is set back and minimal, allowing maximum light to enter. Pivot doors allow the wide openings that were originally made for cattle to remain undivided, yet easily handled.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The house has a simple hipped roof with milled aluminium sheeting to ‘ghost’ the original roof form in a light, reflective material; the corrugated profile and gutterless eave reference agricultural detailing and materials.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The plan is informed by the barn’s internal stone columns, which provide the base for a new timber floor and roof structure (Douglas fir from the UK) designed to evoke the rhythm and beauty of traditional barn structures. The roof truss spans lengthways, utilising small diameter timber and steel connections, allowing the structure to sit higher than a conventional truss, stressing the height, form and scale of the space.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The two bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen are located on the ground floor in a cellular arrangement which makes use of a series of arched doorways. The open expanse of the upper floor is a generous light-filled space for relaxing, and the main social space of the house. Floating boxes clad in English sycamore create discrete spaces for a study and shower room that bookend the main space.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

TYPE managed the project as a self-build, forgoing a main contractor to manage all subconsultants and trades directly, ensuring that they could apply the same quality of care and craftsmanship to all aspects of the build. The design works across multiple scales, from the wider landscape strategy to the smallest fittings, and comprehensive detailing is used to express material properties and marry traditional techniques with contemporary craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The site was originally inaccessible and without water and electricity. It now benefits from an access track and is equipped with an air-source heat pump, and permission has been granted for ground-mounted photovoltaics.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TYPE
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Redhill Barn / TYPE" 21 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968730/redhill-barn-type> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream