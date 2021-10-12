Barrenechea House Extension / Cafeina Design

+ 16

Design Team: Leonardo Neve, Jesús Amezcua, Max Pasquel, Otli Campos, Rita Bustos, Itzhel Zambran

City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Country: Bolivia

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal arises from a concept of a contemporary paradise evoked from an unusual discovery where the architecture while being peculiar, is feeding the imagination and providing a suitable space for relaxation and socialization.

Located in the backyard of an existing family residence, the project offers a playful and social program that includes a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a sauna, an office, and a guest room.

The starting point of the design arises from the respect towards the existing trees, followed by the position of the pool, which aims to create an intimate social space at the back of the building. Subsequently, a raised platform creates the appearance of having a floating structure, while the sculptural columns imitate and frame the outline of the existing trees. Finally, the upper level functions as an observation platform, providing views of the surrounding trees of the adjacent nature reserve.

The predominant use of raw clay bricks and their different arrangements originates from the intention of reappropriating and reinterpreting one of the most traditional building materials in the Santa Cruz area.