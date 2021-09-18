We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Jasmin Black Lounge / LABOTORY

Jasmin Black Lounge / LABOTORY

© Yongjoon Choi

Hospitality Architecture, Commercial Architecture
South Korea
  Architects: LABOTORY
  Area: 220
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The Hyundai Seoul, VIP Lounge, has its brand core value in the space. Through the brand image of The Hyundai Seoul VIP Lounge, we define Jasmine Black, Jasmine, and Sage VIP lounges can be poems, paintings, and letters. As such, we wanted to convey the cozy and unique experience of the Sage VIP lounge, The Hyundai Seoul.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Among them, Jasmine Black started with the Eomakcha, which was made as a place of relaxation and communication for the king and the crown prince of the Joseon Dynasty. We established and spatialized the design language through the form, function, and color of the Eomakcha.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

First, Asymmetrical structures such as the 'Eomakcha' gave balance and stability, and by separating the space in the form of a ceiling. Finally, it created a cozy rest area. Second, we maximized the sense of space by using the shape of the awning. This element enriches the space by using light and shadow. Third, we added grace to space through the vivid black color of the blackwood tree, which has deep and quiet silence, and the glossy. Also, Jasmine Black was sublimated into a poem-like space by placing an object in the center that expresses King Jeongjo's 'Jemunjeongsa' abstractly.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

As such, we wanted to convey the calm and unique experience of the Jasmin Black VIP lounge as a letter to you with a warm tea.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Seoul, South Korea

LABOTORY
Hospitality Architecture, Commercial Architecture, South Korea
"Jasmin Black Lounge / LABOTORY" 18 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

