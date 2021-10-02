We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
M Stand Store / Dazhou And Associates

M Stand Store / Dazhou And Associates

gazebo on the plaza. Image © Bian Linspace layer by layer. Image © Bian Lintotally open to the plaza. Image © Bian Linspace divided by walls and beams. Image © Bian Lin+ 14

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Dazhou And Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bian Lin
  • Lead Architect: Dazhou Tang
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
gazebo on the plaza. Image © Bian Lin
Open-up
A Coffee shop should be a part of public life.In the original condition, the shop was separated from the adjacent plaza by an advertising wall. Intentionally, we wanted to created a secluded and open place, like a gazebo standing on the plaza, naturally attracting people into its shelter. So we removed the advertising wall and used the canopy to create an in-between space, making all the facades transparent.

the open facade. Image © Bian Lin
space layer by layer. Image © Bian Lin
Ambiguous
We are always trying to catch a moment of tranquility through material and light in the dazzling commercial environment. The black metal grids present a solid feeling of touching while cut the light into pieces, creating a visual ambiguity. The luminous ceiling spreads the light evenly, blurring inside and outside, as if people are bathing in sunlight through woods and leaves.

space divided by walls and beams. Image © Bian Lin
totally open to the plaza. Image © Bian Lin
Scenery in between
While the ‘beams’ divide the space, the ‘short walls’ make the space homogeneous and flowing. The exterior landscape is divided into fragments so each piece of space enjoys its unique view. The flowing plan attracts people to explore the mystery of the space, and the concealed scenery varies as they walk both inside and outside the store.

scenery between the gaps. Image © Bian Lin
metal grid walls. Image © Bian Lin
After the opening, we found that customers often take a tour in the space before choosing their favorite seats and enjoying a cup of coffee in the blurry light. Children are more sensitive than adults and they like

free flowing space. Image © Bian Lin
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Xuhui District, Shanghai, China

About this office
Dazhou And Associates
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "M Stand Store / Dazhou And Associates" 02 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968674/m-stand-store-dazhou-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

