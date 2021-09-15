We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Steel Moment Coffee Shop and Bakery / Assemble Project

Steel Moment Coffee Shop and Bakery / Assemble Project

Steel Moment Coffee Shop and Bakery / Assemble Project

© Guen Young Cho

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Paju-si, South Korea
  • Design Principal / Ceo:Jun Young Hwang, Do young Kim
  • Project Designer And Architect:Guen Young Cho
  • Designers:Assemble Project
  • City:Paju-si
  • Country:South Korea
© Guen Young Cho
Text description provided by the architects. The Steel Momentn shop draws the landscape from the facade's vine and the garden of the yard into the interior, separating the space with various movements, and allowing you to have special experiences from the inside.

© Guen Young Cho
Plan
© Guen Young Cho
While designing the projects, there was a concern about how to overcome the level difference between the high floor level height and the core. We also paid attention to seat arrangement and spatial composition that are not common inside. 

© Guen Young Cho
© Guen Young Cho
We started to create a design concept directly from the idea of how to overcome the high floor height and level differences of the original building. In order to effectively solve the level difference, different levels of floors were created at the center of the space, and huge partitions were created to intentionally create various movements. As a result, various space compartments were planned. We wanted to make a space using brick tiles and hot rolled steel sheets that would look like a small Babylonian garden indoors.

© Guen Young Cho
© Guen Young Cho

Project gallery

Project location

Address:21-6 Heyrimaeul-gil, Tanhyeon-myeon, Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Assemble Project
SteelBrick

