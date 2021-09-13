We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Infinity House / Osamu Morishita Architect & Associates

Infinity House / Osamu Morishita Architect & Associates

© Yoshihiro Asada© Yoshihiro AsadaCourtesy of Osamu Morishita Architect & Associates© Yoshihiro Asada+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Sakai, Japan
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

Text description provided by the architects. Infinity house was designed for the 2 families. The first one is a person and his wife who achieved some cool companies, and another one is composed of their son, his wife, and a kid. I was consulted by their Head, ground papa, to complete the Infinity House for their memory.

© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

The Head and his wife’s dream was to complete a house along their favorite pond which is on the way on which they have taken a walk every weekend. The location around the pond is covered with deep green like in Singapore. They had a large house near the site already, but they had been fascinated by this location. The shape of the site is not square, but a very characteristic shape and the land level is various. It requires so technical plan composed of two families’ homes.

© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

Actually, the relation of these kind two families should be sensitive not only in Japan but also all over the world. Parents' home and the son’s families’ home, their relation and the distance should care from surroundings, Anyway, we created a villa with their dream and warm ideas, care and hospitality into the metaphor of infinity symbol. We desired the families’ infinity prosperity, safety, health, and happiness. Life is limited, but even if life is once suspended, people can live in their dreams infinitely. Life could be forever in memories. We tried to create a house which makes some impression on families’ life and make some characterized scenery in their daily life.

© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

One day, the Head said the life of his wife is limited, so he required me to create the ideal home as soon as possible. I know them very well but it is so hard to create a private home. If I know personally someone while a long life, I feel it is so hard to design their house. Maybe I could design my parents’ house if I had that kind of opportunity. But I declined my elder brothers' request to design their families’ houses. Could you understand this kind of feeling? If I design someone’s house, I should touch on so private things of persons, and I need to ask them to stay in the idea which I considered as the ideal house for them. For me, it is so hard to touch that kind of thing of familiar persons in daily life. The parent can permit that kind of architect, their son, but some familiar people cannot accept some idea from a familiar person, sometimes. Once I tried to decline the Head’s request. But he said his wife’s life is limited and he wished to stay at their dream house during the warm term until the end.  So, I did this project.

© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada
Sections
Sections
Courtesy of Osamu Morishita Architect & Associates
Courtesy of Osamu Morishita Architect & Associates

Two families’ distance and the relation of privacy are adjusted by the position on calmly rounded shape, Infinity Symbol. The wind is blowing through the shape. We put some exterior role blinds moved by electricity to prevent sharp direct sunlight and noisy eye contact. And we tried to create some sceneries and various approaches on the site not to fix their daily activity like in some cityscape. Fascinating sloping approach, stairs, rounded terraces, and the roof terrace facing to tropical-like forest make some diversity which makes families comfortable to stay here. 

© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada
Plan - Roof Floor
Plan - Roof Floor
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

I adapted some head’s requests for example putting his favorite desks landscape and so on, even if those are not fit for modern designing. I hope the Infinity House makes them be natural to live in.

© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

Osamu Morishita Architect & Associates
Product

Concrete

