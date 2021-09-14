Triangle Scape / UnSangDong Architects

+ 16

Architects: Yoongyu Jang, Changhoon Shin

Design Team: Wonjun Yang, Jongbeom Park

Electricity: CM ENC

City: Jungnang-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. This is a building that connects the merchant community space of the alley market with local residents by reflecting the characteristics of the place located between the Myeonmok-dong market and the residential area. The Myeonmok-dong alley market community is a shared structure for local markets and market merchants in the surrounding residential areas, with the purpose of building a small community with intimacy and individuality for a small multipurpose space and a place for relaxation in the busy daily life of the market.

The first and second floors are open areas for local merchants and residents. Customer support facilities, cafes, restrooms, and multipurpose rooms are planned, while the space on the third and fourth floors are office spaces for merchants only, and the rooftop is a rest area for merchants and residents of local communities.

In the case of a closed structure, the small-scale community is disadvantaged in terms of variability and utility, and thus, while securing sufficient openness with the internal stairs, a gradual and connected relationship was sought. Therefore, the stairs and the interior space were expanded, and the communication of the interior space and various senses of space and usefulness are enhanced.

The architectural mass was designed as a triangle with legal diagonal restrictions. The outer shell surrounding the mass was designed to address the problems of privacy, lighting, and illumination, and other conditions toward the outside through variations and adjustments of the triangle, which is the design principle of the architectural mass, with a new elevation pattern. The triangular sensational and compositional facade symbolizes the busy daily life of the alley market and the dynamic market attributes and presents a pleasant and bright expression of the landscape.