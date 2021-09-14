We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Triangle Scape / UnSangDong Architects

Triangle Scape / UnSangDong Architects

Save this project
Triangle Scape / UnSangDong Architects

© Joonhwan Yoon© Joonhwan Yoon© Joonhwan Yoon© Joonhwan Yoon+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Community
Jungnang-gu, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Text description provided by the architects. This is a building that connects the merchant community space of the alley market with local residents by reflecting the characteristics of the place located between the Myeonmok-dong market and the residential area. The Myeonmok-dong alley market community is a shared structure for local markets and market merchants in the surrounding residential areas, with the purpose of building a small community with intimacy and individuality for a small multipurpose space and a place for relaxation in the busy daily life of the market.

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

The first and second floors are open areas for local merchants and residents. Customer support facilities, cafes, restrooms, and multipurpose rooms are planned, while the space on the third and fourth floors are office spaces for merchants only, and the rooftop is a rest area for merchants and residents of local communities.

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

In the case of a closed structure, the small-scale community is disadvantaged in terms of variability and utility, and thus, while securing sufficient openness with the internal stairs, a gradual and connected relationship was sought. Therefore, the stairs and the interior space were expanded, and the communication of the interior space and various senses of space and usefulness are enhanced.

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

The architectural mass was designed as a triangle with legal diagonal restrictions. The outer shell surrounding the mass was designed to address the problems of privacy, lighting, and illumination, and other conditions toward the outside through variations and adjustments of the triangle, which is the design principle of the architectural mass, with a new elevation pattern. The triangular sensational and compositional facade symbolizes the busy daily life of the alley market and the dynamic market attributes and presents a pleasant and bright expression of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:31-5 Dongil-ro 109-gil, Myeonmok-dong, Jungnang-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
UnSangDong Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunitySouth Korea
Cite: "Triangle Scape / UnSangDong Architects" 14 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968320/triangle-scape-unsangdong-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream