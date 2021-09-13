We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Portugal
  AOC Business Center / mube arquitectura

AOC Business Center / mube arquitectura

AOC Business Center / mube arquitectura

© Alexander Bogorodskiy

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Leiria, Portugal
  • Architects In Charge:Pedro Lemos Cordeiro
  • Project Team:Pedro Lemos Cordeiro, Patrícia Selada
  • Client:Grupo Aníbal Oliveira Cristina
  • Engineering:LbbC engenharia
  • Landscape Design:Nuno Moura
  • Collaborators:Paulo Vieira, Tânia Roque
  • City:Leiria
  • Country:Portugal
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. The New Headquarters and Warehouse of the company Aníbal Cristina is located in Pousos, Leiria, near the access to the A1 highway. The site has a total area of 53.589,00 m2, is inserted in an elongated register with an approximate length of 720,00m and variable width from 12 to 150m, with its largest dimension being south-west/northeast oriented.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The site has tree cover consisting of woodland, mainly pine trees and eucalyptus, which is part of Rede Natura.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The architectural proposal results from both the programmatic premises and the plastic possibilities of concrete, as a material substance, and the know-how of AOC, in its activity, projection and stability.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Floor plan 1
Floor plan 1
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The programme consists of offices, warehouses and garages, as well as an outdoor park including a tennis court, a lake and a cycle and pedestrian maintenance circuit.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The project envisages a building subdivided into two distinct programmes: two floors of offices with entrance to the south and one floor of garage/archives (which also houses a 100 m2 training room in amphitheatre) opening to the west.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Section CC
Section CC
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

To this construction is attached a warehouse that is recessed into the land at a lower level, also opening to the west. Thus, we have two floors above the ground level of the building and two floors below, the latter being set in a drawer so as to have direct access to the exterior, namely floor -1 and floor -2.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The exterior space incorporates an access road to the building and parking and manoeuvring areas dedicated to each functional component.

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Project gallery

Project location

Address:R. da Floresta, 2410 Leiria, Portugal

About this office
mube arquitectura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsPortugal
Cite: "AOC Business Center / mube arquitectura" [Centro Empresarial AOC / mube arquitectura] 13 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968288/aoc-business-center-mube-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

