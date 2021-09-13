AOC Business Center / mube arquitectura

+ 28

Architects In Charge: Pedro Lemos Cordeiro

Project Team: Pedro Lemos Cordeiro, Patrícia Selada

Client: Grupo Aníbal Oliveira Cristina

Engineering: LbbC engenharia

Landscape Design: Nuno Moura

Collaborators: Paulo Vieira, Tânia Roque

City: Leiria

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The New Headquarters and Warehouse of the company Aníbal Cristina is located in Pousos, Leiria, near the access to the A1 highway. The site has a total area of 53.589,00 m2, is inserted in an elongated register with an approximate length of 720,00m and variable width from 12 to 150m, with its largest dimension being south-west/northeast oriented.

The site has tree cover consisting of woodland, mainly pine trees and eucalyptus, which is part of Rede Natura.

The architectural proposal results from both the programmatic premises and the plastic possibilities of concrete, as a material substance, and the know-how of AOC, in its activity, projection and stability.

The programme consists of offices, warehouses and garages, as well as an outdoor park including a tennis court, a lake and a cycle and pedestrian maintenance circuit.

The project envisages a building subdivided into two distinct programmes: two floors of offices with entrance to the south and one floor of garage/archives (which also houses a 100 m2 training room in amphitheatre) opening to the west.

To this construction is attached a warehouse that is recessed into the land at a lower level, also opening to the west. Thus, we have two floors above the ground level of the building and two floors below, the latter being set in a drawer so as to have direct access to the exterior, namely floor -1 and floor -2.

The exterior space incorporates an access road to the building and parking and manoeuvring areas dedicated to each functional component.