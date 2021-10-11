We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. PRS House / Quinze Architecture

PRS House / Quinze Architecture

Save this project
PRS House / Quinze Architecture

© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Sustainability
Méréville, France
Save this picture!
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a very wooded site, in the center of a valley with a river below. Solar masks come from the hills to the East and West, a poplar grove appears on the horizon to the South.

Save this picture!
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
Save this picture!
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol

The implantation of the house « PassivHaus » which works only with good solar contributions is therefore complex. So, we chose to position the house in North-South, lengthwise, with a fully glazed gable on the South. The views towards the river and the meadow are therefore rather to the East.

Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

Sliding two rectangular parallelepipeds one on the other is the first architectural intention. This movement provides a dynamic façade and creates sun protection on the South and an empty volume above the garage on the opposite side (anticipation of the future extension).

Save this picture!
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
Save this picture!
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol

The volume on the ground floor includes the common areas, the technical spaces, and the garage. The living room, located in the South, is bathed in light by the glazed gable and has a double-height. The volume upstairs includes only private spaces, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The house, located in this beautiful wooded site, is inserted in a contemporary way by its volume and its shape in the landscape. However, by its all-wood treatment, the house weaves a connection with its environment. All the facades are clad in Douglas, the entire frame of the house is made of wood (wood slab, wood frame, wood frame walls). The wood is also found inside, punctually, in-wall cladding in the large living room. The light wood on the wall, the windows in wood (on the inside side), the white walls bring a warm and contemporary side to this space.

Save this picture!
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
Save this picture!
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol

A large part of the materials used are bio-sourced (wood wool, cellulose wadding, etc.). The house meets the standards of the “Passivhaus” label and works only with a heating supplement (small floor heating in the main living area for the winter). Fixed sun breezes are installed on the south glazed gable. Combined with the roof overhang, they break the summer sun rays and prevent overheating

Save this picture!
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol
© MFL PHOTO / Matthieu Fiol

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Quinze Architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityFrance
Cite: "PRS House / Quinze Architecture" 11 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968278/prs-house-quinze-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream