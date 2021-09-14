We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
165_MIDEarchitetti Office / MIDE architetti

165_MIDEarchitetti Office / MIDE architetti

© Alessandra Bello

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Cowork Interiors
Fiesso d'Artico, Italy
© Alessandra Bello
Text description provided by the architects. It has been a great challenge designing a working space highly representative of our identity. 

© Alessandra Bello
Ground Floor Plan
© Alessandra Bello
An old industrial building, previously serving as a carpentry and dance school, has been chosen as our new home. A major intervention on the indoor, allowed us to provide the building with a "new life" that is a solid "manifesto" of our method that enhances a consistent use of the materials.

© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
The new concrete-faced structure allowed to double the surface of the building, obtaining a new floor. The roofing skylights facing north and the glass windows in the main front-facing south contribute with direct natural light.

© Alessandra Bello
Section BB
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
The building develops in two open-space levels: the ground floor is a public space used for meetings, expositions, and events, while the first floor is the real working space. Here, from October 1st, 2018, our projects are conceived.

© Alessandra Bello
Address:30032 Fiesso d'Artico, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy

MIDE architetti
