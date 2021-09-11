We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. Permeability Housed / Tangu Architecture

Permeability Housed / Tangu Architecture

© Tang Hsiao Seak

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Petaling Jaya, Malaysia
  • Architects: Tangu Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tang Hsiao Seak
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kohler, Sabic, Schneider Electric, Advance Building Concept, Philips, Swissma, Talesun
  • Lead Architect: Tang Hsiao Seak
  • Design Development:Steven Ngu
  • Architects:Tangu Architecture Sdn Bhd
  • City:Petaling Jaya
  • Country:Malaysia
© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Text description provided by the architects. In an established suburb of Greater Kuala Lumpur, within a closed-knitted community, lies this east-fronting house that had been renovated incongruently over the years.  It has now been transformed into a progressive testbed for design innovation, research & development, and trial of ideas and principles continuously developed by the practice. 

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak
Section AA
Section AA

The approach stems from a minimalistic standpoint that “lightness” - of the building footprint, carbon footprint, weight, construction/ materials & logistics, embedded energy - applied through the well-considered design of the spatial configuration, envelope, and form, coupled with the principles of “permeability” of the elements brings forth holistic sustainable solutions.  These are fundamentally found in time-tested passive concepts, vernacular practices, and occur in natural processes and phenomena, as expressed in the equation below:

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Lightness + permeability = sustainability  

Through the methodology as expressed in the equation above, the design principles and strategies applied are found in these built solutions:  

Configuration of 3 sub-units of extended family - bedroom suites are hinged around a common area on each floor analogically akin to a village. 

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Spatial configuration composing of box (private); congregation (communal); transient (ephemeral, in-between): Living + Dining - communal; Gallery (transient) - in-between in/out; Social Kitchen - communal; Chef’s Kitchen (box) - semi-private; Bedroom Suites (box) - private.

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Wrapped around by intermediate + transient spaces (Entrance Courtyard, double-story Gallery, Atrium, Attic) - climatically ephemeral, dynamic, multi-story, multi-layered - for circulation use, as a climatic cushion,  air exchange, visual buffer, and vertical planting.

Ventilation and Lighting Diagram
Ventilation and Lighting Diagram

Encapsulated by the lightness of steel frame lattice in the extension that wraps around the existing concrete frame - for rigidity and robustness by spreading the loads in the 3D framework around the perimeter.

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Inducing the intermediary between house - garden - street to foster communal interaction and surveillance by blurring the boundaries of spaces, by programming ambiguity and multiplicity of usage.

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Innovating the building envelope design with the layering of materials & construction to “Kiss the earth, dance with the sun + air” - to bring fore and multiply the benefits of topsoil & microbes in CO2 - O2 cycle, to be fully integrated with the blue-green cycle (rainwater harvesting, vertical + subsoil irrigation, detention/retention, cooling, aquaponic), to promote on-site micro biodiversity and passive cooling.

Section DD
Section DD

Permeability control of the elements of air (breeze, convection, cushion, exchange plenum/atrium), light (direct, diffused, reflected, filtered), cooling (radiation, insulation, shading, evaporative), view (direct, obscured, screened, borrowed, object).  Achieved by means of an assemblage of these infill components mounted on steel & aluminum frames: insulated fiber-cement cladding, glass (clear & translucent), polycarbonate twin-wall panels (translucent & solid), adjustable clear glass louvers, timber louvers, steel mesh & suspended planter channels, and a veil of vertical landscaping to achieve different intended, specific performance and qualitative criteria.

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Improvising new usage and repurposing of traditional artisanal construction and vernacular materials - clay (drain) channels for planters & lightweight green roof, cane (rattan) whicker for fence/door/screen application, cement screening, and plastering techniques for flooring and walls instead of modern tile finish, re-using old timber for wall framing and roofing, and old rubble stones for landscaping.

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Selection of materials for the lowest embedded energy, lightness, unprocessed rawness, thinness, efficacy from the minimal, simplicity of construction, and trades contributes to lower consumption of energy both embedded and sustained during construction.

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Aesthetics and attitude of working with the rawness of materials and construction, leaving behind traces of history, expressing the pureness of materiality, paring down to the essence, and accepting imperfections, weathering, patina, and mistakes from handmade construction techniques, much like the Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi”.

© Tang Hsiao Seak
© Tang Hsiao Seak

Cite: "Permeability Housed / Tangu Architecture" 11 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968267/permeability-housed-tangu-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

