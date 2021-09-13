We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. Beachside Retreat / Jenny Mills Architects

Beachside Retreat / Jenny Mills Architects

Save this project
Beachside Retreat / Jenny Mills Architects

© David Ross© David Ross© David Ross© David Ross+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Rooi-Els, South Africa
  • Architects: Jenny Mills Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  484
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Ross
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cover Framless Glass, Decks and Deck Furniture, Earthfire Rike, Genuis Concpets, Macsteel, Mae Rugs, Plantation Shutters, Rootform, Stable Marketing
  • Electrical Consultant: Radical Systems
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Ross
© David Ross

House of calm on a windswept promontory - Sitting on the promontory of this windswept dune and rock peninsula in the Western Cape, a modern dwelling that maximizes views of the ocean and mountains was erected several years ago. The architects were challenged by this Atlantic Ocean house design and were briefed to adopt a starkly exposed glass box to a tranquil private home. 

Save this picture!
© David Ross
© David Ross

It needed to feel ‘grounded’ in order to induce the warm, earthy feel the client required. This meant the building was overhauled to create an enduring structure with minimal needs for preservation. The house redesign was to respond to the landscape, so the owners’ experience of the home and scenery was carefully considered, not only with regard to views, but opportunities for shelter, privacy, and protection from the elements.

Save this picture!
© David Ross
© David Ross
Save this picture!
Plan -Site
Plan -Site
Save this picture!
© David Ross
© David Ross

The redesign process had the building adapt to the many characteristics of the location. This was so that the views and experiences of the natural environment could be enjoyed in the different ways and scales as they occur.

Save this picture!
Plan - Basement
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
© David Ross
© David Ross

Detailed observations of nature on the terrain have informed the new house design. In the newly established courtyard spaces and wind-sheltered zones, hardy dune plants and trees are taking root and growing. There is a softening to the rugged beauty. Attracting smaller birds and wildlife, we have designed a retreat for both the house inhabitants and the outdoor inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© David Ross
© David Ross
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© David Ross
© David Ross

For both clients and designers, it has been an important journey in recognizing the significance of observing micro-climate and different moods associated with the immediate landscape as well as the distant views.

Save this picture!
© David Ross
© David Ross

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jenny Mills Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSouth Africa
Cite: "Beachside Retreat / Jenny Mills Architects" 13 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968264/beachside-retreat-jenny-mills-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream