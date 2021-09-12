We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

soosoohada BAR / Design Studio Maoom

soosoohada BAR / Design Studio Maoom

© Jun Garam© Jun Garam© Jun Garam© Jun Garam+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Bar
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Design Studio Maoom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  81
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jun Garam
© Jun Garam
Text description provided by the architects. Soosoo Bar is inspired by the shadow of the moon, reflected in a deep pond. Like a hazy dream, the dark moon is simultaneously illuminating and pensive, casting a murky fog over its surroundings while enlightening the senses.

© Jun Garam
© Jun Garam
Section 01
© Jun Garam
The bar is an embodiment of its namesake- “soosoo” means to be pleasantly simple. The space has not been designed to aggravate the senses in any way. Rather, it contains only the necessities: soft layers of light, steps to cross from one place to the next, tables for sharing conversation, and a bar where all the magic happens.

© Jun Garam
© Jun Garam
Plan
© Jun Garam
The rest of the space has been left for the bartender to fill. Alcohol maybe the same wherever one goes- indeed, it is the same ingredient in beer, wine, or whiskey that triggers the warm, giddy feeling inside us. Instead, the drink and manner in which it’s served can change one’s expectations and perceptions. Soosoo Bar is such a space where the absence of flamboyant garnishes allows the customer to focus solely on themselves, and the drinks that are placed in front of them.

© Jun Garam
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Yeonnam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Design Studio Maoom
