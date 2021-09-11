We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Urban Courtyard Home / Sudaiva Studio

The Urban Courtyard Home / Sudaiva Studio

The Urban Courtyard Home / Sudaiva Studio

© Geeth Gopinath© Geeth Gopinath© Geeth Gopinath© Shamanth J Patil+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangalore, India
© Shamanth J Patil
Text description provided by the architects. Unnati - The Urban Courtyard House is a special project designed for a client who had been following our work for a few years. Apart from the program and a few indicators for sizes of spaces (generous but as much as possible - more garden and less house), we were given carte blanche to experiment and create a unique design.

© Shamanth J Patil
Section - AA
Section - AA
© Geeth Gopinath
Within the 4000 square feet plot, the plan resolved to a ground coverage of 60% of the built area, leaving out space for a generous courtyard and larger than usual setbacks. Riffing off the traditional Indian courtyard house pattern which features a central courtyard, the house has an off-centered courtyard surrounded by rooms at varying levels. The play of levels creates carefully proportioned volumes that enrich the experiential sequence through the house.

© Shamanth J Patil
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Geeth Gopinath
An intimate connection to the private courtyard from most rooms constitutes the introverted quality of the house, balancing the balconies and decks that connect it with the street life and verdant foliage outside. The north-facing deck at the front sits atop the parking slab and accommodates a powder room. This space is accessed from the living room through discreet steps that are integrated into the sofa design.

© Geeth Gopinath
The formal expression of the house derives from the interior volumes, and the level differences are apparent from the outside, where the 14’ tall door and the 8’ high street-facing deck are seen together. An inclined RCC slab, clad with recycled natural teak wood runs across the front façade emphasizing the horizontality of the form. This is further highlighted through the gate design and the horizontal wooden slats included in the composition.

© Shamanth J Patil
Perforated metal sheets at strategic junctions in the façade act as counterpoints, balancing the warmth and solidity of the wooden elements. A concrete surface finish used for some walls on the exterior is echoed in the interior, lending a rugged contrast to the fine finish of the white plastered walls, Italian marble floors, and natural wood. Skylights together with the ample fenestration bring light into the house with a dappled quality filtered through the lush foliage. The garden views from all the spaces within the house infuse a serenity reminiscent of traditional courtyard houses while accommodating a thoroughly contemporary and urban lifestyle pattern.

© Shamanth J Patil
Project gallery

About this office
Sudaiva Studio
Office

