World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Thailand
  Come on, Calm on / Shma

Come on, Calm on / Shma

Come on, Calm on / Shma

© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Installation
Bangkok, Thailand
  Architects: Shma
  Area: 70
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
  • Lead Architects: Yossapon Boonsom,Kwanchanok Kongchoksamai, Thita Cherdkiadtikul, Napajorn Srichatsuwan, Thita Cherdkiadtikul, Poohlawat Sangduean,Krittapong Yongkiatpanich,Passorn Pranpanichlert
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong

‘Come on, Calm on’, a new project under ThongEk Creative Neighborhood that represents how people can ‘open’ to the new possibilities in design, to overcome the world of today's chaos through the healing process using nature as a means. . It is undeniable that the lifestyle of urban residents has gradually changed over time. Initially, people were fundamentally connected to nature.

© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong

Being connected and surrounded by nature allows us to feel relaxed and calm but with the current world situation, the present way of life cuts people off from nature. With little access to green areas plus the hustle and bustle of urban society, people are exposed to stress that can accumulate easily and quickly over time. According to research by the University of Exeter, stress can be reduced by interacting with nature at least 2 hours a week.

© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong

For this reason, Shma would like to present a 'gate' to the garden room. Stress can be dealt with by nature. Introducing a “Therapeutic Garden” designed to be a pocket space to relieve stress on a tiring day. This form of landscaping aims to balance the body, mind, and spirit in a stable state where it uses 70% of nature and 30% of hardscape allowing humans who visit the space to relax through all their 5 senses relieving the accumulated stress from the fast-paced urban lifestyle.

© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
Diagram 04
Diagram 04

Adopting the use of healing plants starting from using flowering plants to create colors that have the ability to invoke insects, such as happiness, Arachnothryx leucophylla, pink and white Ruellia tuberosa, Verbena, Crape Myrtle, Ash bush, or Purple sage. As well as using ones that can be used for cooking such as basil, lemongrass, dill, calamint, Coromandel, Chinese violet, and kidney plant. Answering to meet the issue of food security in society. Moreover, aromatic plants like pandan leaves, Rajawadee, Gardenia, day-blooming cestrum, or even Ellwood's Gold are also used to generate a relaxing atmosphere.

© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong

In addition, Shma believes that the idea of a Therapeutic Garden can also be applied to each individual’s personal space whether it is a bedroom balcony or adapted to one's landscaping style to their homes. This idea can be implemented and acclimated to each individual to help relieve stress and get them prepared for the chaos of the next day.

© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong
© Napon Jaturapuchapornpong

Project gallery

Project location

Bangkok, Thailand

Shma
Office

Cite: "Come on, Calm on / Shma" 10 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

