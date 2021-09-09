RIBA Announces 2021 National Award Winners Highlighting UK's Best New Buildings

Save this picture! MK Gallery (Milton Keynes) by 6a architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Royal Institute of British Architects has announced the 54 winners of the 2021 RIBA National Awards, highlighting the UK's best new architecture. Ranging from single homes and housing schemes to educational facilities, cultural buildings, sports venues and medical centres, this year's projects illustrate a growing preoccupation with restoration and adaptive reuse, as well as a significant investment in education and culture. Inaugurated in 1966, the awards provide insight into UK's architectural environment and the economic trends shaping the AEC industry.

"Ranging from radical, cutting-edge new designs to clever, creative restorations that breathe new life into historic buildings, these projects illustrate the enduring importance and impact of British architecture", says RIBA President Simon Allford. The 2021 RIBA National Awards aim to showcase a high standard in architecture across scales, programs and budgets. The winners will now be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize, whose shortlist will be announced on September 16th.

Long life, loose fit, low energy architecture is the present and the future. It is therefore very encouraging to see restoration and sensitive adaptation feature so prominently this year, with many buildings acknowledging their history, the needs of the present and the potential of their dynamic future. Arts and culture enrich our lives, so after 18 months of restrictions and isolation, the array of quality new museums, galleries and performance spaces is great to see and visit! The 2021 RIBA National Award winners are an intelligent and refreshing collection of exemplary projects. - RIBA President Simon Allford

The winners are as follows:

East

Cambridge Central Mosque / Marks Barfield Architects

Save this picture! Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg

Imperial War Museums Paper Store (Duxford) / Architype

Save this picture! Imperial War Museums Paper Store (Duxford) by Architype . Image © Richard Ash

Key Worker Housing, Eddington (Cambridge) / Stanton Williams

Save this picture! Key Worker Housing, Eddington (Cambridge) by Stanton Williams . Image © Jack Hobhouse

The Water Tower (Norfolk) / Tonkin Liu

Save this picture! The Water Tower (Norfolk) by Tonkin Liu . Image © Dennis Pedersen

London

95 Peckham Road (London, SE15) / Peter Barber Architects

Save this picture! 95 Peckham Road (London, SE15) by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg

Blackfriars Circus (London SE1) / Maccreanor Lavington

Save this picture! Blackfriars Circus (London SE1) by Maccreanor Lavington . Image © Tim Crocker

Caudale Housing Scheme (London, NW1) Mae Architects

Save this picture! Caudale Housing Scheme (London, NW1) Mae Architects . Image © Tim Crocker

Centre Building at LSE (London, WC2A) / Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners

Save this picture! Centre Building at LSE (London, WC2A) by Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners . Image © Joas Souza

Centre for Creative Learning, Francis Holland School (London, SW1W) / BDP

Save this picture! Centre for Creative Learning, Francis Holland School (London, SW1W) by BDP . Image © Nick Caville

English National Ballet at the Mulryan Centre for Dance (London, E14) / Glenn Howells Architects

Save this picture! English National Ballet at the Mulryan Centre for Dance (London, E14) by Glenn Howells Architects . Image © Al Crow

Floating Church (London, E15) / Denizen Works

Save this picture! Floating Church (London, E15) by Denizen Works . Image © Gilbert McCarragher

House-within-a-House (London) / alma-nac

Kingston University London - Town House / Grafton Architects

Save this picture! Kingston University London - Town House by Grafton Architects . Image © Dennis Gilbert

Moore Park Mews (London, SW6) / Stephen Taylor Architects

Save this picture! Moore Park Mews (London, SW6) by Stephen Taylor Architects . Image © David Grandorge

North Street (London IG11) / Peter Barber Architects

Save this picture! North Street (London IG11) by Peter Barber Architects . Image © Morley von Sternberg

Royal Academy of Arts (London W1J) David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture! Royal Academy of Arts (London W1J) David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

Royal College of Pathologists (London, E1) / Bennetts Associates

Save this picture! Royal College of Pathologists (London, E1) by Bennetts Associates . Image © Gareth Gardner

The Ray Farringdon (London, EC1R) / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! The Ray Farringdon (London, EC1R) by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris . Image © Timothy Soar

The Rye Apartments (London SE15) / Tikari Works

Save this picture! The Rye Apartments (London SE15) by Tikari Works . Image © Jack Hobhouse

The Standard (London WC1H) / Orms

Save this picture! The Standard (London WC1H) by Orms . Image © Timothy Soar

The Student Centre, UCL (London, WC1H) / Nicholas Hare Architects

Save this picture! The Student Centre, UCL (London, WC1H) by Nicholas Hare Architects . Image © Alan Williams

Tiger Way (London, E5) / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! Tiger Way (London, E5) by Hawkins\Brown . Image © Jack Hobhouse

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, N17) / Populous

Save this picture! Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, N17) by Populous . Image © Hufton- Crow

Wooden Roof (London, N1) / Tsuruta Architects

Save this picture! Wooden Roof (London, N1) by Tsuruta Architects . Image © Ståle Eriksen

Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (London WC1N) / Stanton Williams

Save this picture! Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (London WC1N) by Stanton Williams . Image © Hufton- Crow

North East

Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre Durham University / FaulknerBrowns Architects

Save this picture! Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre Durham University by FaulknerBrowns Architects. Image © Jack Hobhouse

North West

Pele Tower House (Lake District) / Woollacott Gilmartin Architects

Save this picture! Pele Tower House (Lake District) by Woollacott Gilmartin Architects . Image © Luke_White

The Gables (Liverpool) / DK-Architects

Save this picture! The Gables (Liverpool) by DK-Architects . Image © Daniel Hopkinson

The Oglesby Centre at Hallé St Peter's (Manchester) / stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO

Save this picture! The Oglesby Centre at Hallé St Peter's (Manchester) by stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO . Image © Daniel Hopkinson

Windermere Jetty Museum / Carmody Groarke

Save this picture! Windermere Jetty Museum by Carmody Groarke . Image © Johan Dehlin

Scotland

Aberdeen Art Gallery / Hoskins Architects

Save this picture! Aberdeen Art Gallery by Hoskins Architects . Image © dapple photography

Bayes Centre, University of Edinburgh / Bennetts Associates

Save this picture! Bayes Centre, University of Edinburgh by Bennetts Associates . Image © Keith Hunter

sportscotland National Sports Training Centre Inverclyde (Largs, North Ayrshire) / Reiach and Hall Architects

Save this picture! sportscotland National Sports Training Centre Inverclyde (Largs, North Ayrshire) by Reiach and Hall Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Egg Shed (Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead) / Oliver Chapman Architects

Save this picture! The Egg Shed (Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead) by Oliver Chapman Architects . Image © Angus Bremner

The Hill House Box (Helensburgh) / Carmody Groarke

Save this picture! The Hill House Box (Helensburgh) by Carmody Groarke . Image © Johan Dehlin

South & South East

Brighton College - School of Science and Sport / Office for Metropolitan Architecture

Save this picture! Brighton College - School of Science and Sport by Office for Metropolitan Architecture . Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Library and Study Centre St Johns College Oxford University / Wright & Wright Architects

Save this picture! Library and Study Centre St Johns College Oxford University by Wright & Wright Architects . Image © Nick Hufton

MK Gallery (Milton Keynes) / 6a architects

Save this picture! MK Gallery (Milton Keynes) by 6a architects . Image © Johan Dehlin

Moor's Nook (Woking) / Coffey Architects

Save this picture! Moor's Nook (Woking) by Coffey Architects . Image © Timothy Soar

The Clore Music Studios New College Oxford University, John McAslan + Partners

Save this picture! The Clore Music Studios New College Oxford University, John McAslan + Partners . Image © Allan Crowe

The Dorothy Wadham Building Wadham College Oxford University, Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! The Dorothy Wadham Building Wadham College Oxford University, Allies and Morrison . Image © Nick Guttridge

The King's School, Canterbury International College / Walters & Cohen Architects

Save this picture! The King's School, Canterbury International College by Walters & Cohen Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Malthouse, The King's School Canterbury / Tim Ronalds Architects

Save this picture! The Malthouse, The King's School Canterbury by Tim Ronalds Architects . Image © Philip Vile

The Narula House (Berkshire) / John Pardey Architects

Save this picture! The Narula House (Berkshire) by John Pardey Architects . Image © James Morris

Walmer Castle and Gardens Learning Centre (Dover) / Adam Richards Architects

Save this picture! Walmer Castle and Gardens Learning Centre (Dover) by Adam Richards Architects . Image © Brotherton Lock

Winchester Cathedral South Transept Exhibition Spaces / Nick Cox Architects with Metaphor Metaphor

Save this picture! Winchester Cathedral South Transept Exhibition Spaces by Nick Cox Architects with Metaphor Metaphor . Image © Peter Cook

South West

Bath Schools of Art and Design / Grimshaw

Save this picture! Bath Schools of Art and Design by Grimshaw . Image © Chris Wakefield

Redhill Barn (Devon) / TYPE Studio

Save this picture! Redhill Barn (Devon) by TYPE Studio . Image © TYPE Studio

The Story of Gardening Museum (Somerset) / Stonewood Design with Mark Thomas Architects and Henry Fagan Engineering

Save this picture! The Story of Gardening Museum (Somerset) by Stonewood Design with Mark Thomas Architects and Henry Fagan Engineering . Image © Craig Auckland

Tintagel Castle Footbridge for English Heritage (Cornwall) / Ney & Partners and William Matthews Associates

Save this picture! Tintagel Castle Footbridge for English Heritage (Cornwall) by Ney & Partners and William Matthews Associates . Image © Hufton- Crow

Windward House (Gloucestershire) / Alison Brooks Architects

Save this picture! Windward House (Gloucestershire) by Alison Brooks Architects . Image © Paul Riddle

Wales

Maggie's Cardiff / Dow Jones Architects

Save this picture! Maggie's Cardiff by Dow Jones Architects . Image © Anothony Coleman

West Midlands

Jaguar Land Rover Advanced Product Creation Centre (Warwickshire) / Bennetts Associates

Save this picture! Jaguar Land Rover Advanced Product Creation Centre (Warwickshire) by Bennetts Associates . Image © Hufton- Crow

Prof Lord Bhattacharyya Building University of Warwick / Cullinan Studio