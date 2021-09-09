RIBA Announces 2021 National Award Winners Highlighting UK's Best New Buildings

The Royal Institute of British Architects has announced the 54 winners of the 2021 RIBA National Awards, highlighting the UK's best new architecture. Ranging from single homes and housing schemes to educational facilities, cultural buildings, sports venues and medical centres, this year's projects illustrate a growing preoccupation with restoration and adaptive reuse, as well as a significant investment in education and culture. Inaugurated in 1966, the awards provide insight into UK's architectural environment and the economic trends shaping the AEC industry.
"Ranging from radical, cutting-edge new designs to clever, creative restorations that breathe new life into historic buildings, these projects illustrate the enduring importance and impact of British architecture", says RIBA President Simon Allford. The 2021 RIBA National Awards aim to showcase a high standard in architecture across scales, programs and budgets. The winners will now be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize, whose shortlist will be announced on September 16th.
Long life, loose fit, low energy architecture is the present and the future. It is therefore very encouraging to see restoration and sensitive adaptation feature so prominently this year, with many buildings acknowledging their history, the needs of the present and the potential of their dynamic future. Arts and culture enrich our lives, so after 18 months of restrictions and isolation, the array of quality new museums, galleries and performance spaces is great to see and visit! The 2021 RIBA National Award winners are an intelligent and refreshing collection of exemplary projects. - RIBA President Simon Allford
The winners are as follows:
East
Cambridge Central Mosque / Marks Barfield Architects
Imperial War Museums Paper Store (Duxford) / Architype
Key Worker Housing, Eddington (Cambridge) / Stanton Williams
The Water Tower (Norfolk) / Tonkin Liu
London
95 Peckham Road (London, SE15) / Peter Barber Architects
Blackfriars Circus (London SE1) / Maccreanor Lavington
Caudale Housing Scheme (London, NW1) Mae Architects
Centre Building at LSE (London, WC2A) / Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners
Centre for Creative Learning, Francis Holland School (London, SW1W) / BDP
English National Ballet at the Mulryan Centre for Dance (London, E14) / Glenn Howells Architects
Floating Church (London, E15) / Denizen Works
House-within-a-House (London) / alma-nac
Kingston University London - Town House / Grafton Architects
Moore Park Mews (London, SW6) / Stephen Taylor Architects
North Street (London IG11) / Peter Barber Architects
Royal Academy of Arts (London W1J) David Chipperfield Architects
Royal College of Pathologists (London, E1) / Bennetts Associates
The Ray Farringdon (London, EC1R) / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
The Rye Apartments (London SE15) / Tikari Works
The Standard (London WC1H) / Orms
The Student Centre, UCL (London, WC1H) / Nicholas Hare Architects
Tiger Way (London, E5) / Hawkins\Brown
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, N17) / Populous
Wooden Roof (London, N1) / Tsuruta Architects
Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children (London WC1N) / Stanton Williams
North East
Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre Durham University / FaulknerBrowns Architects
North West
Pele Tower House (Lake District) / Woollacott Gilmartin Architects
The Gables (Liverpool) / DK-Architects
The Oglesby Centre at Hallé St Peter's (Manchester) / stephenson hamilton risley STUDIO
Windermere Jetty Museum / Carmody Groarke
Scotland
Aberdeen Art Gallery / Hoskins Architects
Bayes Centre, University of Edinburgh / Bennetts Associates
sportscotland National Sports Training Centre Inverclyde (Largs, North Ayrshire) / Reiach and Hall Architects
The Egg Shed (Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead) / Oliver Chapman Architects
The Hill House Box (Helensburgh) / Carmody Groarke
South & South East
Brighton College - School of Science and Sport / Office for Metropolitan Architecture
Library and Study Centre St Johns College Oxford University / Wright & Wright Architects
MK Gallery (Milton Keynes) / 6a architects
Moor's Nook (Woking) / Coffey Architects
The Clore Music Studios New College Oxford University, John McAslan + Partners
The Dorothy Wadham Building Wadham College Oxford University, Allies and Morrison
The King's School, Canterbury International College / Walters & Cohen Architects
The Malthouse, The King's School Canterbury / Tim Ronalds Architects
The Narula House (Berkshire) / John Pardey Architects
Walmer Castle and Gardens Learning Centre (Dover) / Adam Richards Architects
Winchester Cathedral South Transept Exhibition Spaces / Nick Cox Architects with Metaphor Metaphor
South West
Bath Schools of Art and Design / Grimshaw
Redhill Barn (Devon) / TYPE Studio
The Story of Gardening Museum (Somerset) / Stonewood Design with Mark Thomas Architects and Henry Fagan Engineering
Tintagel Castle Footbridge for English Heritage (Cornwall) / Ney & Partners and William Matthews Associates
Windward House (Gloucestershire) / Alison Brooks Architects
Wales
Maggie's Cardiff / Dow Jones Architects
West Midlands
Jaguar Land Rover Advanced Product Creation Centre (Warwickshire) / Bennetts Associates
Prof Lord Bhattacharyya Building University of Warwick / Cullinan Studio