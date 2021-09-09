We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Headquarter of POHL / Rusina Frei Architekti

Roztoky, Czech Republic
© Tomas Soucek
Text description provided by the architects. The family company POHL cz, a.s. is one of the most important Czech construction companies. Its new headquarters is conceived as the flagship of the company, combining the practical demands of administrative operations with the need for self-representation. The architecture of the building is influenced not only by its location in a suburban industrial area, but also by the company's traditions and the construction sector in which it operates.

© Tomas Soucek
Plan - Ground floor
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
Plan - 1st floor
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
The vacant ground floor allows for permeability across the large site. The two floors above contain a mix of large and cellular offices. The strip windows, concrete frame and modular partition system here allow for a flexible floor plan. The top retreating floor with a continuous terrace is designed for management. The entire building is connected by a spiral staircase.

© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
Elevation 01
© Tomas Soucek
The building deliberately adopts some industrial elements from the construction industry focused on underground structures. The façade is clad in corrugated corten sheets, referring to the sheet piles and the arms of the collectors. Even the rounded cores and facade cladding are reminders of technological equipment. The internal installations are also inspired by technology, and are exposed; in the cramped technical spaces, the installations are sparingly woven together, literally like in a submarine. Particular emphasis was placed on the balance between space and a pleasant working environment. The industrial character of the surroundings is also supported by the selection of new vegetation and the planting of deep parapets, terraces and roofs with climbing and overhanging plants in contrast to the rusted façade.

© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
© Tomas Soucek
Project location

Address:Na Pomezí 2483, 252 63 Roztoky, Czech Republic

Rusina Frei Architekti
