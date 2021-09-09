We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
DipoMuria Commercial Center / SHAU Indonesia

DipoMuria Commercial Center / SHAU Indonesia

© Andreaswidi© Andreaswidi© Andreaswidi© Andreaswidi+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail
Semarang, Indonesia
  • Director:Daliana Suryawinata, Florian Heinzelmann
  • Senior Architect:Ignatius Aditya Kusuma, Rizki M. Supratman
  • Architect:Aprilea S. Ariadi, Prisca Bicawasti B.
  • Junior Architect:Alfian Reza Almadjid, Ben Barukh Kurniawan
  • Arcitectural Assistant:Miftah Adisunu N. Alui
  • City:Semarang
  • Country:Indonesia
© Andreaswidi
Text description provided by the architects. DipoMuria commercial center in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia, hosts a photo studio, restaurant, café, and retail shop and is modeled after an urban village typology. On one hand, this makes the design fit better into the low rise and small-scale residential neighborhood and on the other hand, also gives the possibility to play with the volumes and provide more experienceable sequences of in-between spaces to explore and hang out.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Elevations
Elevations
© Andreaswidi
The volumes are grouped around a central courtyard, the heart of the ensemble which is connected to the outside but also to terraces on the second floor. The courtyard features a slide for kids to play but is also usable as a backdrop for action and group photo shootings. The village-like massing is split horizontally through a change in materiality and color having a more grounded plinth level containing all the outer stairs, materialized by rough plaster and a smoother and reflecting upper level in form of polycarbonate façade cladding.

Most of the larger, glazed façade openings are facing North-South direction and are shaded by overhangs whereas the East-West facades are more closed, and openings are located behind the polycarbonate facades. The window to wall ratio is also kept to a minimum to reduce unnecessary heat gains. The outdoor areas provide ample seating areas. Brazilian fern trees with their slender appearance underline the minimal character of the assemble and provide an additional texture on the facades during certain times of the day in form of shadows cast by the filigree leaves. 

Diagram
Diagram
Designing and realizing architecture in an Indonesian context requires a high level of commitment and soft communication skills unlike any other- this project is no exception. Despite budget constraints, SHAU achieved an elegant and refined appearance generating an atmosphere more related to cultural architecture rather than commercial architecture.

Project location

Address:Semarang, Semarang City, Central Java, Indonesia

SHAU Indonesia
